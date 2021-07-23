Preview: Rapids Visit Real Salt Lake in First Rocky Mountain Cup Clash of 2021
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. ― After a successful four-game homestand, the Colorado Rapids (7-3-3, 24 points) head to Utah to take on Real Salt Lake (4-4-5, 17 points) on Saturday, July 24, in the first Rocky Mountain Cup tilt of the season. Kickoff is set for 8 PM at Rio Tinto Stadium, with pregame coverage beginning on Altitude Sports at 7:30 PM and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM at 7:45 PM.www.coloradorapids.com
Comments / 0