Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Preview: Rapids Visit Real Salt Lake in First Rocky Mountain Cup Clash of 2021

By Lucas Casás
Colorado Rapids
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMMERCE CITY, Colo. ― After a successful four-game homestand, the Colorado Rapids (7-3-3, 24 points) head to Utah to take on Real Salt Lake (4-4-5, 17 points) on Saturday, July 24, in the first Rocky Mountain Cup tilt of the season. Kickoff is set for 8 PM at Rio Tinto Stadium, with pregame coverage beginning on Altitude Sports at 7:30 PM and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM at 7:45 PM.

www.coloradorapids.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Fraser
Person
Cole Bassett
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Pablo Mastroeni
Person
William Yarbrough
Person
Sam Vines
Person
Diego Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#Mls Cup#Colorado Rapids#Real Salt Lake#Mls Team#Rsl#Vancouver Whitecaps Fc#Rapids Club#U S Men S National Team#Rapids Academy#Usmnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the players' official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in...
MLSespn700sports.com

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy

HERRIMAN, Utah (Tuesday, July 20, 2021) – Real Salt Lake returns home for a midweek clash with the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, July 21 at Rio Tinto Stadium for the second of three matches in an eight-day stretch. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN700. Spanish-speaking fans can tune...
MLSSeattle Times

Vela, Rossi score as LAFC beats Real Salt Lake 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored in the 79th minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night. LAFC (6-4-3) has won three games in a row — for the first time since the 2019 season — and four of its last five. Kim Moon-Hwan...
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

LA Galaxy visit Real Salt Lake in Western Conference play

LA Galaxy (8-5-0) vs. Real Salt Lake (4-4-4) Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -118, Los Angeles +286, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy visit Real Salt Lake in Western Conference action. Real Salt Lake went 5-10-7 overall in...
MLSABC 4

Real Salt Lake signs Rubio Rubin to contract extension

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Rubio Rubin has already made a big impact with Real Salt Lake in his first season with the club. Now, he isn’t going anywhere for a few years. RSL announced on Monday that the club has signed Rubin to a multi-year contract extension, keeping him in Utah through the 2024 season with a club option for the 2025 season. After initially signing with RSL in January, Rubin has four goals and two assists in 12 matches this season.
MLSchatsports.com

What we’re watching in Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids

Real Salt Lake are coming off a very disappointing home draw and just two days of rest before hosting the Colorado Rapids. The Rapids have 24 points and are currently in 4th in the west, with RSL on 17 points sitting in 8th. Colorado have been better this season and just beat an abysmal FC Dallas. RSL will still feel the sting of the 5-0 Rocky Mountain Cup loss last September and will want to change that narrative.
MLSRSL Soapbox

Match preview: Real Salt Lake hosts short-handed LA Galaxy

Record: 4-4-4 (8th, west) Most goals: Damir Kreilach (7) Most assists: Aaron Herrera (5) Record: 8-5-0 (3rd, west) Most goals: Chicharito (10) Most assists: Sebastian Lletget (3), Samuel Grandsir (3), Victor Vazquez (3) Form: WWLWL. Real Salt Lake will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 loss to LAFC...
MLSFrankfort Times

Raveloson helps Galaxy rally, tie Real Salt Lake 2-2

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Rayan Raveloson scored for the third consecutive game to help the LA Galaxy to a 2-2 tie with Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. Julian Araujo played a high ball to the center of the area and Raveloson, at the top of the 6-yard box, scored on a header to make it 2-2 in the 77th minute. The 24-year-old Raveloson, who signed with the Galaxy (8-5-1) on May 20, has three goals in four career MLS games.
MLSkslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Frustrated By Another Missed Opportunity On Home Pitch

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake returned to Rio Tinto Stadium for a home encounter with the LA Galaxy midweek in what turned out to be yet another grueling opportunity to pick up three points at home. “Trust me, the team is just as frustrated as the fans...
kslsports.com

Former Real Salt Lake Director Appointed Nottingham Forest CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Real Salt Lake scout and technical director Dane Murphy has been appointed CEO of English Championship side Nottingham Forest. Murphy served as a scout for RSL before being announced as the Technical Director in January of 2018. His front office career began at the New York Cosmos of the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA).
MLSColorado Rapids

Rocky Mountain Cup Keys: Enjoy the Ball and Fight

It’s once again that special time of year when the Colorado Rapids square off against Real Salt Lake for the Rocky Mountain Cup. This weekend’s match is the first of three in the regular season series to determine who will hoist the trophy. Despite playing three times in the regular...
MLSchatsports.com

Real Salt Lake cruises to 3-0 win over Colorado

Real Salt Lake flew past the Colorado Rapids tonight with a big 3-0 win at home thanks to an own goal and a pair of goals from Bobby Wood and Rubio Rubin. The win moves RSL ahead of Portland and into seventh place. The first goal went in Real Salt...
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rapids poised to buck history against Real Salt Lake

The first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup features a change from the usual status quo. Colorado travels to Sandy, Utah to face Real Salt Lake on Saturday looking like the stronger club in the rivalry. The Rapids have not lost in July and are unbeaten over their last four matches. They have allowed just two goals in that stretch while registering a pair of shutouts.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Real Salt Lake shuts out Rapids 3-0

Bobby Wood scored his first career MLS goal to help lead Real Salt Lake to a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids in the first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday night. Salt Lake (5-4-5, 20 points) earned just its third victory in the last...
MLSGazette

Early mistakes cost Colorado Rapids against rival Real Salt Lake

The first of three Rocky Mountain Cup matches was a painful exercise for the Colorado Rapids on Saturday at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium. For William Yarbrough, the hurt was mental in a 3-0 Rapids' loss in the first meeting against their rivals this season. The Colorado goalkeeper gifted Real Salt Lake a goal in the 14th minute when he tried to settle a pass from teammate Lalas Abubakar only to redirect the ball with the inside of his heel into his goal.
MLSGazette

Michael Barrios' burst, strength on ball benefitting Colorado Rapids as Rocky Mountain Cup play begins

Michael Barrios is bringing a unique combination into his first Rocky Mountain Cup contest. In his first year with Colorado Rapids, the Colombian winger with blistering speed is among four players in Major League Soccer with four goals and as many assists after scoring the second goal in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over FC Dallas. The pace is just part of what’s made tracking Barrios a tough task for opponents.
MLSPosted by
Deseret News

3 takeaways from RSL’s victory over Colorado in the first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup

The 2021 version of the Rocky Mountain Cup rivalry kicked off Saturday night as the Colorado Rapids made the trek across the mountains to visit Rio Tinto. It wasn’t Colorado’s night, as Rapids keeper William Yarbrough conceded a gut-wrenching own goal just 14 minutes into the match. Real Salt Lake rubbed salt into the wound that the own goal created with two additional goals from strikers Bobby Wood (30th minute) and Rubio Rubin (76th minute), all while keeping the Rapids off the scoresheet for the third clean sheet of the season for The Claret and Cobalt.
MLSDenver Post

Rapids’ calamity continues in Salt Lake City after 3-0 loss to Real Salt Lake

The Colorado Rapids were trying to do something they haven’t done since 2007, win back-to-back games against Real Salt Lake in Utah. They failed to do so Saturday night, losing 3-0. “We’re disappointed obviously with the result,” captain Jack Price said. “We thought we were comfortable in the game until...

Comments / 0

Community Policy