Preview: Rapids Visit Real Salt Lake in First Rocky Mountain Cup Clash of 2021

Real Salt Lake are coming off a very disappointing home draw and just two days of rest before hosting the Colorado Rapids. The Rapids have 24 points and are currently in 4th in the west, with RSL on 17 points sitting in 8th. Colorado have been better this season and just beat an abysmal FC Dallas. RSL will still feel the sting of the 5-0 Rocky Mountain Cup loss last September and will want to change that narrative.