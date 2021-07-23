Cancel
Manhattan Beach, CA

Beachfront Bought By Black Couple 97 Years Ago Returned To Family

By Gina Cook
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 9 days ago
Believe it or not, nearly a century ago an African American couple purchased property in Manhattan Beach, California in 1912. They built an oceanfront resort 97 years ago called Bruce's Beach, for African American members of the community to enjoy the beach. Charles and Willa Bruce were the first Black landowners in the city and certainly the first to own ocean-view property. For 12 years they had a thriving business, until the Klan forced them out and city officials seized their land.

