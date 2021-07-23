Cancel
Loveland, CO

Confluence: After the Flames — Coping with NoCo’s increasing wildfire problem

By Lucas High
The Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOVELAND — Northern Colorado isn’t just dealing with a lack of water. The region is also grappling with the worsening phenomena of annual summer wildfires. Those fires result in early snow melt, water quality issues and increased flooding, with lower income areas facing the brunt of the problem, Colorado Stormwater Center education and outreach manager Jessica Thrasher said during a panel discussion Thursday in Loveland at BizWest’s annual Confluence water conference.

www.greeleytribune.com

Comments / 0

