Westchester County, NY

Knife-Wielding Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer

Yonkers Tribune.
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE PLAINS, NY — July 23, 2021 — A Dobbs Ferry man was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for the attempted murder of a police officer after stabbing the officer in the head with a knife, Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced. Matthew Burke stabbed the uniformed police officer in his head as he was directing traffic at a construction site in the area of 200 Beacon Hill Drive during an unprovoked incident on May 20, 2021. The defendant was apprehended within a few minutes by members of the Dobbs Ferry Police Department with assistance of utility and construction workers who witnessed the violent attack.

