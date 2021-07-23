Cancel
Springfield, MN

Joan Richert

By wendy
knuj.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Richert, age 84, passed away on July 22, 2021, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye, MN. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield and will continue Monday from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield, MN, on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Interment will be at the St. Raphael Catholic Cemetery in Springfield, MN.

knuj.net

