Joan Richert, age 84, passed away on July 22, 2021, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye, MN. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield and will continue Monday from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield, MN, on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Interment will be at the St. Raphael Catholic Cemetery in Springfield, MN.