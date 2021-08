Last week the city of Los Angeles, California came ‘Together Again’, and it was all thanks to the one of our favorite Swedes, Alesso. For two nights, Alesso & friends brought us together again, quite literally. Over the course of two nights, more than 18,000 people came together to celebrate and bask in the music of Alesso & company. Alesso’s ‘Together Again’ was held at the Skylight Row DTLA venue, making it one of the first shows back, at the unique location. Attendees were able to dance the night away with beautiful views of the Los Angeles skyline as the backdrop. If you were in attendance, I’m sure you can attest to how great it was.