The Suicide Squad is finally being released in August, and it's clear the folks who worked on the movie had a fun time. John Cena, who also just wrapped filming the movie's HBO Max spin-off, Peacemaker, is obsessed with his costume, wearing it to talk show appearances and even bringing it up during WWE Smackdown. While Cena presumably spends a good portion of The Suicide Squad movie in his beloved costume, it's not the only interesting thing about his look in the movie. In fact, director James Gunn took to Instagram yesterday to show a video of Cena on set getting his "pits dampened."