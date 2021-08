After weeks of searching, only one person believed to be in Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., when large portions of the building collapsed is unaccounted for. According to the Washington Post, Estelle Hedaya – a 54-year-old jewelry executive who lived in the condominium building – has not yet been found. If her remains are discovered in the rubble, Hedaya would bring the death toll of the collapse to 98.