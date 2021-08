IPhone 13 leak has happened and it seems like that the iPhone is going to be pretty different from what the fans were expecting it to be and it seems like Apple has made some controversial cuts to the features. iPhone 13 design is out there as has been revealed, The reveal has happened because of the popular Chinese site naming MyDrivers and also Apple Insider Mark Gurman about the iPhone 13 charging and display and it seems like Android rivals seem to turn their heads.