Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Oculus Passthrough API puts VR user back in the “real” world

By Chris Burns
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nxa1Q_0b673iRb00

This week Oculus Passthrough API Experimental was released, giving creators a way to build and test mixed reality experiences for VR and AR devices. Since this is made by Oculus, it’s pretty safe to say that the software will be aimed at Oculus devices, but the implications of what we’re seeing is far more important than one platform.

The software you’re seeing here works with Oculus Quest 2. This is the latest in simple-to-use, all-in-one VR/AR headset tech from Oculus. With this hardware and software, users can place an Oculus Quest 2 headset on their head and see the world through the cameras of the headset. A user’s hands are the controls, and the world is their playground.

The headset will allow the user to take account of their surroundings and interact with the space with Oculus software. Draw images in virtual space and see them stick, apply filters to the user’s visual interpretation of the world, allow the world to be part of the experience. This Passthrough system could, and should allow the headset to enhance the world around the user, rather than block it out.

To be clear, the experiences you see in the demonstrations here aren’t ready to roll for all users on the Oculus Quest 2 right out the box. This is still experimental, and it’s still really meant for developers to get an idea of what’s possible for their own future mixed reality applications. If you are a developer and have begun working with this software, Oculus creators have put out the word that they’d love to converse with you in their developer forums.

Oculus Developer representatives suggested this week that Passthrough API Experimental will be available in the v31 SDK release for Oculus devices. The “production version” of Passthrough API is “targeted for later this year.” At that point, we will (hopefully) see a whole lot more of this mixed reality universe become a reality.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Vr#Oculus Quest#Vr Headset#Vr Ar#Oculus Developer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Oculus Move VR workout system might sync with Apple Health

Apple’s mobile ecosystem has been marked by two main pillars in the past few years. While it has been singing praises about its work on protecting users’ privacy, it has also been designing its iPhones and Apple Watches to record and store health-related data, from activity tracking to biometrics monitoring. Not all activities, however, can be tracked through phones and wearables, and Facebook is reportedly looking into syncing activity data from its Oculus headsets with Apple Health for a more holistic overview of a person’s fitness goals and state.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

PS5 system beta finally adds M.2 SSD support, but there’s a lot you need to know

At long last, it seems Sony is finally ready to roll out support for the PlayStation 5’s M.2 expansion slot. Since launch, the slot has been disabled, as Sony wanted to ensure compatibility with drives before activating it through a software update. Now support for expansion M.2 drives is rolling out as part of a new beta – the PlayStation 5’s first system software beta, for that matter – with plans to enable the expansion M.2 slot for all consoles in a future software update.
Posted by
SlashGear

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Troubled by the past, how much will it evolve

Foldable smartphones have come of age in the last two years or so but when they started out, the first iterations of almost all makers fell flat on their faces. This is true to the first Surface Duo as well. It was Microsoft’s premier in the Android market alright, but software integration was far from the biggest glitch. The hardware of the dual-screen phone, when it launched in 2020, was pretty dated; considering the pace with which smartphones update to the latest in hardware tech.
Posted by
SlashGear

Steam beta update gives a much-needed refresh to an essential page

Valve has rolled out a new Steam beta, and this one is a big one. The changelog is rather brief, but some big changes are coming to the Downloads page in particular. In addition, we’re also seeing some updates for the Library, a few updates to the Linux version of Steam, and finally, some tweaks for SteamVR. The biggest changes, however, are found on the Downloads page.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Airbnb’s new tool lets people check Wi-Fi speeds before they book

There are a lot of people who frequently travel for work. While many of those people choose to stay in a regular hotel room, some opt for more comfort and the ability to cook for themselves by staying in a short-term rental booked via Airbnb. Anyone traveling and trying to work with increased reliance on virtual meetings like Teams wants to know if the place they are staying has available Internet and Wi-Fi.
Softwareuploadvr.com

Facebook Details Experimental Mixed Reality & Passthrough API

Facebook shared some details about its experimental Passthrough API to enable new kinds of mixed reality apps for Oculus Quest 2. The feature may also serve as the foundation for the company’s long-term efforts in augmented reality, effectively turning Quest 2 into a $299 AR developer kit. When asked if the feature is coming to the original Oculus Quest, a Facebook representative replied “today, this is only available for Quest 2.”
Video GamesCNET

How to get iPhone notifications in VR with Oculus Quest

I'm in the middle of an important mini-golf game in VR. Suddenly, I hear a familiar Slack ping. My wrist buzzes. I can't see my watch, or my phone. I can, however, see a pop-up window that shows me the message. I know now that I can ignore it just a bit longer and finish my putt.
Video GamesGizmodo

Oculus' New Experimental API Blends Virtual Reality With Your Real-World Surroundings

An update for Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality system will let developers incorporate real-life video from the VR headset’s sensors into their games to create “mixed reality experiences.”. With Passthrough API Experimental, Oculus’ new application programming interface, developers can customize how a player’s surroundings appear through their VR headset,...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

New World is reportedly killing some users’ high-end GPUs

The closed beta for Amazon Games’ new MMO, New World, launched yesterday and several players are enjoying the long-awaited game that’s come to compete against the likes of World of Warcraft. But some EVGA RTX 3090 graphics card owners have reported that their GPU went dead while playing the game, according to Kotaku.
Video GamesAndroid Central

How to put custom songs onto Beat Saber on Oculus Quest

Keep in mind that updates to Beat Saber have, historically, always broken the ability to load custom songs. Once you've gone through this tutorial, be sure you delay any Beat Saber updates until the custom song utility has been updated for the new version of the game. Otherwise, you'll lose access to your custom songs until the tool gets updated.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Shift to Oculus OpenXR Support Impacts Legacy VR Games

Oculus OpenXR support will be the only option for virtual reality games on the virtual reality platform next year — and that is going to cause problems for older VR games. The Oculus Quest 2 had rapidly become the fastest-selling headset in the Oculus family. Facebook isn't one to shy away from innovating, and that applies to software development, too — it is working on integrating OpenXR support as the one and only standard for its flagship platform. Unfortunately, that means that older games might get left in the dust.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

User Beware: New World Beta Bricking Some GPUs

If you're in the New World beta, be on the lookout: some users are reporting that the game is bricking their GPUs. The problem seems to be predominantly affecting the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 EVGA model, but the issue isn't limited to that card, or that particular partner version. Why...
Video GamesHEXUS.net

Amazon's New World beta hit 190k concurrent users yesterday

Amazon's New World looks like it could be the biggest new MMO hit of the summer. It launched a closed beta, which became available on Steam Tuesday, and it has already grown to be in the top five biggest games on the PC. According to SteamDB it has hit about 190k concurrent users for two days in a row – rubbing shoulders with the likes of Grand Theft Auto V and Apex Legends. New World seems to be a hit on Twitch too.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

You Can Now Easily Invite Friends to Your Oculus VR Gaming Sessions

There's no denying that Oculus VR is an awesome way to enjoy video games. However, it can be a somewhat solitary existence, especially when inviting your friends to play games with you isn't the easiest of processes. Well, not any longer, as the latest Oculus software update brings a social...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Oculus is killing off its proprietary PC VR APIs in favor of OpenXR

Oculus is deprecating its proprietary Oculus PC APIs in favor of the OpenXR format starting August 31, 2021. All support for these older APIs will end on August 31, 2022. New Oculus features will be delivered via OpenXR plug-ins, meaning developers will need to move to these APIs to support future headsets and Oculus updates.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Not just for VR: Oculus Quest 2 takes on Magic Leap with augmented reality tech

Oculus VR has announced new "passthrough API technology" which allows Oculus Quest 2 headsets to display an augmented reality image over a VR space. Currently, it’s only available for developers to test in the latest SDK build, but Oculus VR stated in its blog post that it wants to have the technology ready for developers to patch into their software made for Quest 2 devices later this year.
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

Facebook may be planning to integrate Oculus VR workouts into Apple Health

(Pocket-lint) - Facebook may soon allow users of its Oculus VR headsets to integrate workout data with Apple Health. According to a report from Bloomberg, code uncovered in the Oculus app by a former iOS developer indicates the virtual reality giant is looking to help users log data from the Oculus Move fitness platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy