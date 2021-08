HONOLULU (AP) — Testing of drinking water at Hawaii's public schools found at least 93 faucets and fountains have elevated concentrations of lead. The contaminated water was found among 2,232 sampled taps at 58 schools on Maui, Kauai and the Big Island, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday. Testing on Oahu began in July, and the results will be released as they become available.