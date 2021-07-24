Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability

By Brendan Smialowski
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQazx_0b6734Pu00
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with US President Joe Biden at a summit in Geneva on June 16, 2021 /AFP/File

The United States and Russia will hold high-level talks next week in the second bid in as many months to encourage stability in the tense relationship, officials said Friday.

The so-called Strategic Stability Dialogue, set up during a June 16 summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva, will take place on Wednesday in the same city, the US State Department said.

"Through this dialogue, we seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures," it said in a statement.

It added the US delegation will be led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and include Bonnie Jenkins, recently confirmed as the under secretary of state in charge of arms control.

The diplomacy comes amid tensions on multiple fronts between the two nations, with Washington warning Moscow of action unless it stops a sharp rise in online extortion attacks, which US officials say largely originate in Russia.

Russia denies responsibility, but Putin has welcomed Biden's efforts to bring more predictability to the relationship between the two global powerhouses.

In announcing the future dialogue, Biden and Putin pointed out that Washington and Moscow spoke to each other to avoid worst-case scenarios even at the height of the Cold War.

Sherman will meet with the Russians days after undertaking a similar mission to China, a visit the State Department described as being aimed at ensuring there are "guardrails" in increasingly hostile US-Chinese relations.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Wendy Sherman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Arms Control#Cold War#Russian#Afp File#The Us State Department#State#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
Related
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

New attacks on US officials prove Russia is our enemy, not our friend

President Biden is on a mission to try yet another “reset” with Russia. He’s reached out to President Vladimir Putin for a summit that took place in Geneva in June, canceled the sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and refused to blame the Russian state for the devastating cyberattacks on our food and gasoline reserves, fingering “Russia-based” criminal hackers instead. But few attacks of any kind emanate from Russia without the Kremlin’s permission.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

US says Moscow forcing it to fire Russian embassy employees

The US State Department said Friday that Moscow is forcing it to lay off nearly 200 Russian employees in its Russia diplomatic missions, saying the move will constrict diplomatic efforts and embassy operations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said 182 Russian employees and dozens of contractors in Moscow, Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg would be let go after a Russian government order in April in retaliation for US actions against Russia. "Starting in August, the Russian government is prohibiting the United States from retaining, hiring, or contracting Russian or third-country staff, except our guard force," Blinken said in a statement. "These unfortunate measures will severely impact the US mission to Russia's operations, potentially including the safety of our personnel as well as our ability to engage in diplomacy with the Russian government," he said.
Foreign PolicyWOWK

US bids ‘do svidaniya’ to Russian staff at Moscow embassy

MOSCOW (AP) — THIS IS EMBARGOED UNTIL I CALL OR ADVISE IT CAN BE RELEASED. EXPECTING THAT AROUND 2:45 PM. The United States said Friday it has laid off nearly 200 local staffers working for its diplomatic missions in Russia ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline set by the Kremlin for their dismissal. The move is just the latest in a series of measures taken by both sides that have strained U.S.-Russia relations.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

Fingers crossed for new US-Russia arms control talks

Together, the United States and Russia possess approximately 90% of the world’s nuclear stockpile. To ignore each other here is not exactly conducive to U.S. national security. But as new strategic arms control talks get underway, there are signs of hope. True, there is always the possibility that negotiators will...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russia Wants Britain, France To Join Wider Nuclear Talks With U.S.

Russia says it wants Britain and France to become part of wider nuclear arms control talks with the United States as Washington continues to seek China's inclusion in the negotiations. Anatoly Antonov, Moscow's envoy to the United States, said on July 29 that enlarging the framework of the arms control...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US, Russia kick off ‘substantive, professional’ nuclear talks in Geneva

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The State Department said after U.S.-Russian talks in Geneva on strategic nuclear stability that the July 28 meeting was “substantive and professional” and the two sides agreed to hold a further plenary round of high-level talks in late September.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S., Russia hold nuclear talks in Geneva after summit push

GENEVA/WASHINGTON July 28 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. and Russian officials on Wednesday restarted talks on easing tensions between the world's largest nuclear weapons powers and agreed to reconvene in September after informal consultations, the State Department said. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei...
Foreign Policytelegraphherald.com

U.S. sets new Cuba sanctions as Biden meets Cuban-Americans

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions on Friday against Cuba’s national revolutionary police and its top two officials as the U.S. looks to increase pressure on the communist government following this month’s protests on the island. The Police Nacional Revolcionaria and the agency’s director and deputy director, Oscar...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US, China Hold High-Level Talks

BEIJING - The U.S. State Department said Monday a top U.S. diplomat told officials in China that the United States "welcomes the stiff competition between our countries," but that it does not seek conflict with China. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was in China for two days of talks,...
Foreign PolicyInternational Business Times

US, Russia See Business-like Talks On Tensions

The United States and Russia said Wednesday they had business-like and substantive talks in Geneva in their second effort in as many months to bring stability to a fraught relationship. The closed-door talks were a follow-up to last month's summit, also held in the Swiss diplomatic hub, between Russian President...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

At odds on myriad issues, US, Russia to hold strategic talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia will hold the first round of strategic and arms control talks of the Biden administration next week in Switzerland, the two countries announced on Friday. Wednesday’s discussions in Geneva come as the two countries are embroiled in myriad disputes ranging from weapons...
Foreign Policyaustinnews.net

U.S., Vietnam discuss China threat, deepening ties

HANOI, Vietnam: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with government officials in Vietnam on Thursday to discuss deepening security in response to a more militarily aggressive China. At the same time, the Biden administration has said that human rights violations in Communist Vietnam could dampen U.S. enthusiasm for greater cooperation.
WorldBirmingham Star

Russia experiments with Internet isolation. What's going on

Since 2019, cities across Russia have been testing ways to disconnect the Russian segment of the Internet (known colloquially as "Runet") from the wider global network. Most tests go unnoticed by users, and are only announced post-factum. We explain how Russia is preparing for its own "sovereign Internet" and how the new system differs from the "Great Firewall" of China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy