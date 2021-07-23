The Furniture Rental Market Is Booming. Here’s What It’s Like Behind The Scenes

If minimalism could be defined in just one sentence, that sentence would be “. Most likely you’ve heard this before and it’s no wonder. This phrase is super famous and has never lost its contemporaneity. It won the world at a time when modernism was on the rise in Europe and the person responsible for saying these words was the German architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, professor at the Bauhaus and one of the first to introduce the idea of ​​minimalism in architecture and design.