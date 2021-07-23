The Furniture Rental Market Is Booming. Here’s What It’s Like Behind The Scenes
As the VP of merchandising at furniture rental startup Feather, Kendra Ovesen oversees the curation, design, development and strategic planning for the company’s growing collection of rental furniture. This positions Ovesen at the forefront of a new design-forward lifestyle movement, one that is favoring a simpler, more nomadic way of life, spurred on by a post-pandemic economy and an uptick in remote-friendly work culture.www.forbes.com
