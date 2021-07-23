Afternoon Briefs: 7 federal death penalty requests withdrawn; ex-lawyer sentenced for advice on supplements

The U.S. Department of Justice has withdrawn requests for the death penalty in seven cases, reversing the stance taken by the department during the Trump administration. The DOJ is still seeking the death penalty in appeals of two other cases—that of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof. And some defense lawyers are still waiting to hear whether the DOJ will drop authorization for the death penalty in their clients’ cases. (The New York Times)