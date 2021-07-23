Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Charges of Witness Intimidation and Foot Dragging in Sex Assault & Other Probes into Governor Cuomo

By WAER
waer.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA member of the State Assembly impeachment inquiry committee says he’s concerned that the Cuomo Administration might be trying to intimidate potential witnesses in an ongoing investigation by the state’s Attorney General on sexual harassment allegations against the governor. Meanwhile, remarks by the Assembly Speaker, Carl Heastie, drew fire from the attorney representing one of the women who say Cuomo harassed them.

www.waer.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debra Katz
Person
Carl Heastie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#State Assembly#The Cuomo Administration#The Judiciary Committee#Ag#Democrats#Eastern New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
PoliticsWEAR

Cuomo questions neutrality of AG investigators in probe

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo projected confidence Monday that he'll ultimately be exonerated of allegations of sexual harassment, but he also questioned the neutrality of the lawyers hired to investigate his behavior. Speaking at his first news conference in nearly two weeks, Cuomo said he had...
Manhattan, NYthechiefleader.com

Assembly Judiciary Chair: Cuomo Tries To Taint 2 Probes

The Chairman of the Assembly committee leading an inquiry into whether Governor Cuomo should be impeached for sexually harassing numerous female aides July 21 accused his Communications Director of trying to "undermine the investigation and send profoundly negative signals to witnesses" by criticizing Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is conducting a parallel probe.
Glen Cove, NYtheislandnow.com

Charles Lavine warns Cuomo not to meddle in impeachment probe

State Assemblyman Charles Lavine threatened Gov. Andrew Cuomo with “severe repercussions” for interfering with his impeachment investigation after a top Cuomo aide publicly attacked another probe targeting the governor. Lavine — a Glen Cove Democrat who’s leading the Assembly’s impeachment inquiry of sundry misconduct allegations against Cuomo — issued the...
Politicsnny360.com

Cuomo’s attorney fires back at impeachment probe chief

ALBANY — An attorney representing Gov. Andrew Cuomo fired back Thursday at the assemblyman leading the Legislature’s impeachment investigation into the scandal-entangled governor, citing executive staff’s First Amendment rights to free speech. Paul Fishman, a partner at law firm Arnold & Porter, based in Washington, D.C., sent a letter Thursday...
PoliticsPOLITICO

Head of impeachment probe scolds Cuomo for staff's criticism of attorney general

ALBANY — The head of the state Assembly’s impeachment probe of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has rebuked the governor for comments his staff has made about the attorney general’s concurrent investigation. In a letter to Cuomo on Wednesday, Judiciary chair Charles Lavine (D-Nassau) wrote that comments from Cuomo’s communications director Rich...
Politicswlea.net

State Assemblyman Warns Governor Cuomo To Stop Slamming Tish James, Governor Cuomo Responds

ALBANY, NY – Assemblyman Charles Lavine (D, Long Island) sent Governor Andrew Cuomo a letter today, telling the governor to stop publicly criticizing the State Attorney General Tish James. A.G. James’ office is in charge of investigating the allegations made against the governor, and Governor Cuomo’s top spokesperson Rich Azzorpardi, has been tweeting out statements that imply/accuse A.G. Tish James of trying to oust the governor, because she wants to run for office.
Albuquerque, NMNWI.com

Governor says lawmaker must go if charged in kickback probe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A leading New Mexico legislator should be prepared to resign if she is indicted in an investigation into possible racketeering, money laundering, kickbacks and violations of a law governing the conduct of state lawmakers, said New Mexico’s Democratic governor. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was “horrified”...
New York City, NYinformnny.com

Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

New York (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 on Sunday. “This virus has always been unpredictable, and in the face of the Delta variant, our hard-won progress is only as good as our determination to build on it,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is free, safe and effective – and our strongest weapon in this ongoing fight. If you are still unvaccinated, you remain vulnerable and it is critical that you get your shot as quickly as possible.”
Cary, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Stickers prompt intimidation charges against Cary man

Cary, N.C. — A Cary man is charged with North Carolina's version of a hate crime after putting racial stickers on cars and in a restaurant bathroom last week, police said. The "I (heart) being white" stickers were found on cars parked outside the On the Border restaurant at 1102 Walnut St. and inside a bathroom at Totopos Street Food and Tequila, at 1388 Kildaire Farm Road, on Saturday.
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

'Kraken' Lawyer Sidney Powell Suggests FBI Had 'Leading Role in Creating' Capitol Riot

Lawyer Sidney Powell says that the FBI likely had a "substantial or leading role in creating" the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. Powell famously promised to "release the kraken" last year by using her legal prowess to keep former President Donald Trump in power despite his loss in the presidential election. She expressed support for the claim of FBI involvement in the Capitol riot during a recent interview with conservative commentator Brannon Howse, who asked Powell whether she agreed with "some members of Congress" who have promoted the conspiracy theory.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump 'soft coup' busted by 2021 leak of secret DOJ notes

Donald Trump tried to order the U.S. government to help him overturn his losing election, and the DOJ has the evidence to prove it. Newly released internal notes show Trump tried to order the Attorney General to “say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.” MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on why the new evidence is significant and interviews Mother Jones’ David Corn and former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, who notes Trump's attempted order was "illegal."July 30, 2021.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSNewsweek

Ted Lieu Weighing Legal Ramifications of Reported Trump Justice Department Call

Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) has said "we're looking into" the legal consequences of claims former President Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election "corrupt." The Californian Democrat responded to Friday's release by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee of handwritten notes outlining a phone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy