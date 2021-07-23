Charges of Witness Intimidation and Foot Dragging in Sex Assault & Other Probes into Governor Cuomo

New York (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 on Sunday. “This virus has always been unpredictable, and in the face of the Delta variant, our hard-won progress is only as good as our determination to build on it,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is free, safe and effective – and our strongest weapon in this ongoing fight. If you are still unvaccinated, you remain vulnerable and it is critical that you get your shot as quickly as possible.”