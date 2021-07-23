Cancel
Cinderella’s Castle Gets Makeover Ahead Of Disney’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 8 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Guests visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom may notice something different about Cinderella’s Castle.

Overnight, a new crest and decorations honoring the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World resort were put up for everyone at the park to see and enjoy.

Along with the crest, the castle was given a makeover and now includes brand new royal blue jewels, gold trim, drapery, and detailing around the building’s towers.

A new crest honoring the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort adorns Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Courtesy: Disney Parks)

Ahead of the resort’s 50th-anniversary plans, which begin in October, the castle will shimmer as one of the resort’s beacons of magic.

