Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins Police Arrest Two Suspects in Old Town Firearm Theft

By Maddie Warren
Posted by 
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fort Collins police were able to track down and arrest two suspects involved in a stolen firearm case on July 16, 2021. According to a press release from Fort Collins Police, the initial investigation was for a vehicle trespass in Old Town where the victim also reported several items stolen from his car. A citizen report came in at the start of the investigation stating two people were seen with a shotgun near Oak Street and Remington Street. With the report from the community member, as well as local area officers reporting hearing the firearms being used, police were able to quickly locate the two suspects: 26-year-old Carlos Lopez and 27-year-old Angel San Roman.

999thepoint.com

Comments / 0

99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Roman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Berthoud, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Officer Involved Shooting With Drunk Driver In Berthoud

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was brought on to take over an investigation regarding a shooting that involved Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies in Berthoud. According to a media release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, LCSO officials received a report of a suspected drunk driver...
Berthoud, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

DUI Suspect Arrested In Berthoud After Shootout With Police

A man who is suspected of driving under the infuence was arrested after an ensuing shootout with police officers. I can't even to imagine the stress of being an officer and not knowing how people are going to react when they are the ones breaking the law in the first place, plus with all of the hatred that so many folks have toward police officers.
Boulder, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Two Passengers Dead in Late-Night Car Crash in Boulder

UPDATE: According to a report from Colorado Daily citing the Boulder County Coroner's Office, the two men involved in the crash have been identified. The victims were Brock Borman, 56, and David Vollmar, 53, both Boulder residents. Boulder police are working to identify the victims and further investigate a two-vehicle...
Fort Collins, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Car On The Loose: Vehicle Rolls Away Mid-Delivery in Fort Collins

A Fort Collins food delivery driver got a little cardio in after his vehicle rolled away while making a delivery to a customer. According to OutThere Colorado, the incident was captured on a Nest camera and you can see the car starting to roll as the man walks up to the door with the customer's food. Even though he couldn't hear me, I was shouting at my screen saying, "Turn around man, turn around....your car!"
TrafficPosted by
99.9 The Point

One Dead After Car Accident at Cheyenne Frontier Days

One individual is dead following a Tuesday (July 27) car accident at Cheyenne Frontier Days. According to a Facebook post from the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD), the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in Frontier Park, when the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was entering Gate V12. As...
Larimer County, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Third Body Found in Poudre River From July 20 Flooding

Larimer County Sheriff's Office released a statement Monday July 26, 2021 confirming a third body of an adult male had been recovered from the Poudre River around 10 a.m. Larimer County Sheriff's Office was alerted that a body had been found near mile marker 92, the same mile marker emergency responders discovered a body Sunday July 25. LCSO emergency services, as well as the LCSO Drone Team, investigators, and the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, responded to the report.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 The Point

Is Meth Being Made at the Post Office in Carr, Colorado?

It could be a 'hide in plain sight' situation, or it could be a 'no one ever goes to the post office, anymore' situation, but something may be up, up in Carr. Certainly, stranger things have happened, but it does draw your attention when you hear that the post office in Carr has been shut down because of suspected meth activity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy