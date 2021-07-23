The Week In Payments: Challenger Banks For Business, The Shifting BNPL Race And Crypto’s Killer Use Case
Say what you will about the world of payments and commerce, it’s never boring as every week brings a new slew of issues to the table. And last week was no exception as the great challenger bank disruption started looking away from consumer banking in favor of banking for business, the CFPB finally took notice of buy now, pay later (BNPL) offerings and Square/Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey anointed bitcoin as the currency of the internet.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0