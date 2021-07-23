Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The Week In Payments: Challenger Banks For Business, The Shifting BNPL Race And Crypto’s Killer Use Case

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Say what you will about the world of payments and commerce, it’s never boring as every week brings a new slew of issues to the table. And last week was no exception as the great challenger bank disruption started looking away from consumer banking in favor of banking for business, the CFPB finally took notice of buy now, pay later (BNPL) offerings and Square/Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey anointed bitcoin as the currency of the internet.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Banking#Consumer Banking#Use Case#Race#Cfpb#Square Twitter#Ingo Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Anonymity in the Crypto Industry— Why Investors Need Bitcoin Mixers

Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, envisioned digital assets as an anonymous financial instrument. Unfortunately, in reality, cryptocurrency transactions are not entirely confidential. Many tools and services can be used to de-anonymize the owners of digital assets. For example, exchanges collect data about their users and develop transaction trackers. Anonymity can still...
MarketsPosted by
Hackernoon

Banks Are Adopting Bitcoin For All Wrong Reasons

Banks are profoundly underestimating how big this will be. So far, investors have primarily relied on crypto exchanges to buy Bitcoin. But now, the major banks in the US have announced plans to allow clients to play with the emerging asset class. Let me break this down for you. Last...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Crypto Lender Vauld Raises $25M in Series A Funding Round

The crypto lending and trading platform Vauld has raised $25 million in its Series A funding round. US-based venture capital firm Valar Ventures, co-founded by Peter Thiel, led the round. Participants also included Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital, Gumi Cryptos, Robert Leshner, and Cadenza Capital. According to a statement...
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin for cash: Do crypto ATMs make buying BTC easier for the mainstream?

Cash may be king when it comes to purchasing Bitcoin (BTC), as recent data states that there has been a spike in crypto ATM installations during 2021, showing a 71.3% increase from Jan. 1, 2021, until the time of reporting. Specifically speaking, there are currently over 24,000 crypto ATMs located across the globe. Data further suggests that crypto ATMs are being installed at a rate of about 52.3 machines per day.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Mastercard Has to Be in the Cryptocurrency Space, Says CEO

Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach said in an earnings call that it is important for the company to be in the cryptocurrency space. As cryptocurrency adoption enters a mainstream stage, traditional financial services platforms are trying to adapt to the changing financial ecosystem. To maintain their importance in this industry, payment...
Businessdallassun.com

Apple's payment methods now include UPI, RuPay, Net Banking

Washington [US], July 31 (ANI): Apple has finally introduced three new payment modes for App Store and iTunes users in India. The new modes include United Payments Interface (UPI), RuPay, and Netbanking. According to Mashable, this move means that Apple users can now pay using domestic payment systems as well...
Public HealthPosted by
pymnts

Payment Changes Forced By The Pandemic Provide Businesses With Competitive Advantages

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Jim Aramanda, CEO of The Clearing House, says he believes the shift to faster payments triggered by the pandemic will continue. “This desire for instant availability of funds is increasingly viewed as a competitive advantage by businesses, and faster payment systems provide this real-time capability,” he says.
Marketsthepaypers.com

PayPal to launch crypto trading in UK

Global payments platform PayPal has announced it is looking towards the UK as the next market in which to expand its crypto trading services. According to the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings call, PayPal has done very well out of crypto trading for the period. PayPal is also working on Open...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Zelle, Venmo Gains Reflect Rising Use And Stakes In The P2P Race

Peer-to-peer (P2P) payments are having a very good week. First, PayPal’s blockbuster earnings report Wednesday (July 28) was led by 58 percent growth at Venmo. Then Thursday (July 29), rival Zelle posted a market update and milestone report touting the “mass adoption” of its service and its tightening grip on this fast-growing corner of the payments market.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

To Move Into The Mainstream, DeFi Needs To Double Down On Digital IDs

Decentralized finance — DeFi for short — is taking its place among the buzzwords of 2021, where excitement (and depending on where you look, perhaps hype) comes in tandem with true tech-driven potential to disrupt the financial services status quo. Max Carnecchia, CEO of Mitek, told Karen Webster that increasingly,...
Marketscoinspeaker.com

WolfyStreetBets and Decentralized Prediction Market

Using the Wolfystreetbets (also called Wolfy for short) prediction market as a vehicle to drive this vision, Wolfy aims to be the first to provide an avenue for a deep direct comparison between CeFi and DeFi. Over the years we have become used to some stability in the modus operandi...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

FinCEN's new digital currency advisor says crypto's 'just another means of payment'

Michele Korver, the first-ever chief digital currency advisor for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), believes crypto assets are just another way of transferring value. Speaking to Law360 on Thursday, the newly appointed Korver said cryptocurrency was "just another means of payment or value transfer that's developed over time, just...
NFLPosted by
Benzinga

PayPal's Fintech Domination Is Being Questioned

Last year, Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google launched a major redesign and expansion of its Google Pay app on Android and iOS, threatening Square (NYSE:SQ) and the market leader PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) who are favored by millennials and Gen Z users. So, should PayPal feel threatened?. PayPal And Square- The Choice Of...
Credits & LoansCoinDesk

A Play-to-Earn Account Beats a Bank Account

It may be lauded as the hallmark of financial inclusion, but a bank account represents very little for those that don’t have one yet. Even for the privileged ones who have access, an account alone does not necessarily qualify its holder to access a competitive interest-bearing savings account, a loan or insurance coverage – that is, all the types of products and services that could actually help someone improve his or her financial position and economic status in this world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy