Port Water District Requires Water Conservation This Summer

The weather is getting warmer by the day, and that means irrigation systems are now online throughout Port Washington. During the summer months, residents’ water demand spikes within the territory of the Port Washington Water District (PWWD) and across Long Island, causing water bills to nearly triple. This year, water pumpage is up 17 percent (or 22.1 million gallons) from last year’s irrigation season, and over half of the water pumped is unfortunately wasted due to inefficient watering practices. The PWWD is here to remind all residents of ways they can cut back on their water use this summer.