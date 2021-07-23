Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Washington, NY

Port Water District Requires Water Conservation This Summer

By Port News Staff
portwashington-news.com
 9 days ago

The weather is getting warmer by the day, and that means irrigation systems are now online throughout Port Washington. During the summer months, residents’ water demand spikes within the territory of the Port Washington Water District (PWWD) and across Long Island, causing water bills to nearly triple. This year, water pumpage is up 17 percent (or 22.1 million gallons) from last year’s irrigation season, and over half of the water pumped is unfortunately wasted due to inefficient watering practices. The PWWD is here to remind all residents of ways they can cut back on their water use this summer.

portwashington-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Washington, NY
Port Washington, NY
Government
City
Wells, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water District#Water Wells#Water Systems#Irrigation Systems#Pwwd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Square to buy Afterpay for $29 bln as buy now, pay later booms

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N) will buy Australia's Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for about $29 billion in an all-stock deal as the U.S. fintech firm looks to leverage burgeoning popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) credit options. The deal will create an online payments powerhouse and help accelerate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy