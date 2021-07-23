Missouri Could Get $500 Million From Opioid Lawsuit Settlement If Cities Sign On
Missouri could receive $450 million as its share of a nationwide settlement of lawsuits against four companies that manufactured and distributed opioids. The state in 2017 sued manufacturers of prescription painkillers for their role in the opioid addiction crisis, alleging the companies didn’t inform customers of how addictive prescription opioids are and didn’t properly monitor how many pills were being shipped to states.www.krcu.org
Comments / 0