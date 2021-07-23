Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri Could Get $500 Million From Opioid Lawsuit Settlement If Cities Sign On

krcu.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri could receive $450 million as its share of a nationwide settlement of lawsuits against four companies that manufactured and distributed opioids. The state in 2017 sued manufacturers of prescription painkillers for their role in the opioid addiction crisis, alleging the companies didn’t inform customers of how addictive prescription opioids are and didn’t properly monitor how many pills were being shipped to states.

www.krcu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Lawsuits#Drugs#Opioid Lawsuit Settlement#Johnson Johnson#The Cardinal Health#Amerisourcebergen#Mckesson#Drugmaker Purdue Pharma#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy