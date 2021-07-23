Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Pentagon Says Report That U.S. Approved Chinese Drone for Purchase 'Inaccurate'

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pentagon said on Friday that drones produced by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose a potential threat to national security and that a media report that they were approved for purchase by the U.S. government was inaccurate. The Hill newspaper last month reported that a Pentagon...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#National Defense#Chinese#Reuters#Da Jiang Innovations#Dji#Hill#The Defense Department#The U S Congress#Uas#Dod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China moves quickly to replace America in Afghanistan

As the United States withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, China is not hesitating to move in. Earlier this week, nine Taliban leaders accepted Beijing’s invitation and met in Tianjin with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. One of those leaders was the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Wang told his visitors that China expects the Taliban to play an important role in the “process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan” and described the group as a “pivotal political and military force” in the country.
POTUSWashington Post

U.S. charges Chinese security officers with hacking

Three Chinese security officials have been indicted by a U.S. grand jury as part of what authorities say was a far-reaching hacking scheme targeting companies, universities, and government entities in other countries — the latest in American efforts to “name and shame” hacking by foreign state actors. The Justice Department...
Foreign Policyalbuquerquenews.net

Chinese-Afghan relations to strengthen post U.S.-withdrawal

The ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the meeting of the SCO-Afghanistan working group at Dushanbe on July 13-14 have thrown light on the templates of China's approach to the evolving situation in Afghanistan. The elucidation of China's intentions and motivations by China's State Councilor and Foreign...
POTUSWashington Times

U.S., allies say Chinese intelligence service behind massive Microsoft hack

The Chinese Ministry of State Security intelligence service was behind a major international cyberattack this year involving tens of thousands of computers penetrated through security flaws in Microsoft software, the White House charged Monday in coordination with a group of major U.S. allies. Beijing also is employing contract Chinese hackers...
Militaryphiladelphiaherald.com

Pentagon flags threat from Chinese tech company

Washington DC [US], July 24 (ANI): The US Defense Department said on Friday that systems made by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose potential threats to US national security. "The Department of Defense (DOD) position is that systems produced by Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose potential threats to national...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - The United States is considering cracking down on Iranian oil sales to China as it braces for the possibility that Tehran may not return to nuclear talks or may adopt a harder line whenever it does, a U.S. official said. Washington told Beijing earlier this...
Technologydronedj.com

After banning Chinese craft, Japan joins open-source drone movement

In 2022, Japan’s government agencies will stop purchasing drones from China to curb potential security risks. Private organizations plan to follow suit. But affordable homegrown options are nonexistent. This is why the leading infrastructure companies are now exploring open-source drone technologies to decrease the cost and complexity of developing new aircraft.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MarketWatch

Didi shares slide 3.3% premarket on report Chinese government mulling serious penalties for U.S. IPO

Shares of Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Global Inc. fell 3.3% in premarket trade Thursday, after Bloomberg reported that Chinese regulators are considering serious penalties for the company after its U.S. initial public offering in June, citing people familiar with the matter. Didi raised $4.4 billion in the deal, which came despite pushback from China's cyberspace administration. The decision to push ahead with the deal is being viewed as a challenge to Beijing's authority, the people told Bloomberg. Officials from that agency, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of State Security, the Ministry of Natural Resources, along with tax, transport and antitrust regulators, have launched an investigation at the company's offices. The penalties under consideration include a fine, suspension of some operations or the introduction of a state-owned investor. But the company may also be forced to delist its U.S. shares, although it is unclear how that might happen. The Chinese government started a crackdown on its big tech giants last year, forcing Alibaba Founder Jack Ma's Ant Group Co. to pull what would have been the world's biggest-ever IPO.
Militarytucsonpost.com

U.S. Navy Says Drone Targeted Tanker Off Oman, Killing Two

U.S. Navy explosives experts believe a 'drone strike' targeted an oil tanker that came under attack off the coast of Oman, killing two on board, the U.S. Navy said July 31. Israel on July 30 blamed Iran for the attack on an Israeli-managed Mercer Street tanker off Oman that killed two crew members -- a Briton and a Romanian.

Comments / 0

Community Policy