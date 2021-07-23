Why SI Swimsuit Model Kathy Jacobs May Look Familiar

Kathy Jacobs is Miley Cyrus’ Fake Mom

If Kathy Jacobs looks familiar, there are two reasons why.

1. Kathy Jacobs is the oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue rookie ever. She is 57 years old and appears alongside models like Kate Bock and Olivia Culpo in the 2021 edition. She was also a viral sensation on the recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway, wearing a saffron-colored bikini and heels.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JULY 23: Kathy Jacobs attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebration of the launch of the 2021 Issue at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Getty Images

2. Kathy Jacobs is Miley Cyrus’ mom . . . at least on YouTube.

“I played Miley’s mom in the music video [for Mother’s Daughter],” says Jacobs. “They put mein all this Chanel and dressed Miley in a matching outfit. What’s scary is that when I came on set, people didn’t know I was acting in the video. They thought I was actually Miley’s mom! The other actors and the stylists, even the crew were calling me Tish [Cyrus]! At first I thought it was to get me into character or something, and then I realized—they think I’m actually Miley’s mom! Obviously, Miley thought it was really funny, but I was honored. She’s such a genius.”

The faux family ties didn’t stop there. Kathy Jacobs also played Miley’s godmother, Dolly Parton, in a pro-vaccine video spoof of her hit song Jolene. “But let’s be real, I don’t look anything like Dolly,” Jacobs winks. “Except we’ve both got amazing cleavage.”