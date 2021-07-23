Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larimer County, CO

How they voted: Loveland-area congressional votes July 16-22, 2021

By Targeted News Service
ReporterHerald.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed a resolution (S. Res. 309), expressing support for the Pledge of Allegiance; and the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act (S. 189), to increase, effective Dec. 1, 2021, the rates of compensation for veterans with service-connected disabilities and the rates of dependency and indemnity compensation for the survivors of certain disabled veterans.

www.reporterherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
Larimer County, CO
Government
County
Larimer County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Debbie Dingell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Labor Relations#Federal Court#State Senate#The Veterans#House#The State Department#Korean Americans#Neguse D Co#D Calif#Pfas#Afghans#Buck Senate#The U S Federal Circuit#The Federal Circuit#The Justice Department#Justice#H R 1652
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy