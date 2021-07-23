Cancel
Fergus Falls, MN

Senior presented award

By James Allen
The Daily Journal
The Daily Journal
 9 days ago
Yvonne Hanley (right) accepts award from Melissa Dahl (right), Coordinator on Aging, Otter Tail County Public Health.

In a moving tribute to a local volunteer this year’s “Outstanding Senior” award was given to Yvonne Hanley at a special ceremony that was held on the second day of the West Otter Tail County Fair in Fergus Falls, complete with music and dancing on Senior Day at the fair.

Melissa Dahl, the coordinator on aging with Otter Tail County Public Health presented the award to Hanley in recognition for her extensive volunteer work, as well as her contributions to area organizations.

Yvonne Hanley is a member of many boards locally, including the YMCA, Salvation Army, Fergus Falls College Foundations, and BPW Business and Professional Women. She is also the volunteer coordinator for Bear and Doll Tea, which made and donated hundreds of dressed and decorated bears and dolls that were donated during Christmas last year to individuals and the Salvation Army toy store.

Yvonne Hanley also has a fun and serendipitous side, as on the Fourth of July, in her neighborhood she installed a slide going down the hillside from her home into the lake that is enjoyed by neighborhood children.

During the pandemic, Dahl told the crowd that Hanley also gave pedicures to her neighbors that could not do them on her own.

If that isn’t a stunning list of accomplishments, the following will definitely surprise. Hanley is a nationally ranked powerlifter, and also recently became certified in SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life), where she teaches several days a week at the YMCA. SAIL is an evidence-based strength, balance, and fitness program for adults 65 and older.

