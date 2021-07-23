Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

North Dakotans Can Carry A Gun- But People Will Still Freak Out.

By Scott McGowan
Posted by 
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It will probably take society a little while to get used to the idea of someone sitting on a park bench reading a newspaper. Not because nobody reads the newspaper anymore, but because this person is wearing a tactical vest and has a holstered gun at their side. It's not illegal to do any of those things. You don't need a permit to read the paper or play make-believe soldier all dressed up in your super cool tactical gear. You also don't need to have a permit to carry that gun either.

hot975fm.com

Comments / 3

Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry#Gun Laws#The Century Codes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Smoke Covers North Dakota- Where Exactly Is It Coming From?

Where there's smoke there's fire...ok, so where is the fire?. Don't just tell me Canadian wildfires. Could we be a bit more specific eh?. Generally one would assume if smoke would be flowing into Bismarck/Mandan it would be coming from the West. I'm just saying that wind, rain, snow most everything that moves into our area generally moves in from the West. But...
AccidentsPosted by
Hot 97-5

Incredible North Dakota Oil Patch Fire Roars Over Weekend.

I completely missed this over the weekend! How does this not become a prairie fire?. Thank you so much to Jordan Woroniecki and his Facebook update on the Keene Rig Fire. By the way, I totally copy/pasted his name there. I would have had to go back and forth from the source three times to get it right. WORONIECKI. This guy turned me on to a story via BPRN. I story somehow I had completely missed when I was hiding from the sun over the weekend.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Electronic Posting In North Dakota To Be Unleashed August 1st

My biggest form of entertainment in North Dakota is walking the prairies of North Dakota hunting and fishing. Nothing else even comes close. I've been lucky enough to establish some great relationships with landowners over the years in our great state, that has given me access to some incredible fishing and hunting.
Public SafetyPosted by
Hot 97-5

Today, In A First…North Dakota Ends Elderly Scams.

Today, in a first...North Dakota ends elderly scams. It's all thanks to YOU! Thank you for doing this. Seriously, it's up to us all. Think of every family member you have. Plus in-laws, friends, neighbors...maybe co-workers? Is it even thinkable that any of these individuals would be susceptible to an expertly executed SCAM? Well, let's be sure to make one thing perfectly clear to all these people we know...

Comments / 3

Community Policy