If you’re confused by state fishing regulations for Mono County, this should help
California’s Fish and Wildlife attempt to simplify fishing regulations met stiff resistance primary because of local businesses objecting, say they felt it would be harmful to their interests which heavily promoted the Trout Season Opener in the Eastern Sierra. Irrespective of the result, Jeff Simpson with Mono County put together something to simplify the situation in Mono County to confused anglers by putting together the following, nicely done flyer:sierrawave.net
