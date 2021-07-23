Steamboat Radio News for Friday, July 23
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Evan Jones from Craig has received the prestigious Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer Award. It had to do with cases in Moffat and Routt Counties that helped catch multiple poachers in the northwest region. One was an outfitter who was baiting elk and hunting on public land with invalid licenses. Another was an illegal harvest and transport of a mule deer to Mississippi. The third was catching a poacher known as “The Ghost” who was buying fake licenses and harvesting big game in Colorado. Jones was honored at a special ceremony recently in Reno, Nev.www.steamboatradio.com
