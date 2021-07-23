4 Ways Technology Can Help Improve Workplace Productivity

The Pistoia Alliance, a global, not-for-profit alliance that advocates for greater collaboration in life sciences R&D, has published a set of nine heuristics for user experience (UX) designers. Many life science organizations are undertaking digital transformation initiatives and are handling a growing variety and volume of data. Yet to date, digital tools and solutions are typically not designed with UX in mind and do not follow robust data management practices, limiting their effectiveness. There is also a lack of understanding of the FAIR principles amongst UX designers and a designer’s responsibility to be an enabler of the FAIR principles. The Alliance’s newly published heuristics address these challenges by guiding designers on critical elements of the design and data lifecycle, and to embed known data standards, including the FAIR principles (findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable). The heuristics are the result of a collaboration between two Pistoia Alliance projects, UXLS and FAIR communities, from PerkinElmer, Lextech Global Services, RockStep Solutions, Novartis, Genaiz and The Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre.
