Calvin Klein Sells East Hampton Estate in $85 Million Off-Market Deal

A few days ago, it was reported that Calvin Klein had sold his estate in the Hamptons for $85 million. Which was, for anyone who had a passing familiarity with the fashion designer’s public life, cause for a double take, because last summer Klein sold another Hamptons house for $85 million. Klein is, famously, a bit of a real-estate fanatic — before he bought a triplex penthouse in one of the Richard Meier buildings on Perry Street, he took the architect up in a helicopter to hover at the exact spot where his apartment would be built so he could check out the views, according to Vanity Fair — but owning, and then selling, two $85 million estates seems like a bit much.