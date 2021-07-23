Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

USC WR Drake London Talks Mike Evans, NIL Rules, Favorite NFL QBs in B/R AMA

By Scott Polacek, @ScottPolacek
Bleacher Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSC wide receiver Drake London is looking to play his way up NFL draft boards and help lead the Trojans to a Pac-12 title in 2021 after finishing the 2020 season with 33 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns in six games. He joined Bleacher Report for an AMA...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Barry Sanders
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Usc Wr#Nil Rules#Pac 12#Bleacher Report#Ama#Twowaywigs#Lions#Cleclu1133#Cadewwh#Rileyrodrigo#Ufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Basketball
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Looking lean this summer

Evans looked leaner at June minicamp, according to Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site. Evans has always been one of the league's largest wideouts, typically listed with his combine measurement of 6-foot-5, 231 pounds. He might be a bit lighter this summer, but he'll still have the size advantage over every defensive back he faces. The soon-to-be 28-year-old finished last season with a career high for touchdowns (13) and a career low for targets (106), ultimately reaching 1,000 yards (just barely) for a seventh straight year. Tampa Bay's offense looks much the same as last season, featuring Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown at wide receiver, while O.J. Howard returns from an Achilles tear to join Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate at tight end.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football draft prep: Count Mike Evans, Josh Jacobs and Aaron Rodgers among Dave Richard's busts

Honestly, I could make the case for anyone to be a bust in Fantasy Football. Christian McCaffrey's 13-game absence last year will mean his coaches will limit his touches! Dalvin Cook is overdue to miss playing time with a substantial injury (plus look how well Minnesota threw the ball last year)! Alvin Kamara will turn to dust without Drew Brees! Derrick Henry is human and has had over 400 touches in consecutive years! Travis Kelce cannot possibly be the top tight end in PPR leagues for a sixth straight season, can he?!
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancée Shailene Woodley Says the NFL Quarterback is Teaching Her a ‘Whole New World’

Shailene Woodley said Aaron Rodgers is teaching her the game of football, but it’s not going great. At least, she said, she enjoys watching him play. Woodley was on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this week when the topic came up. The Divergent actress said there has been a big learning curve in understanding what’s happening on the field. Even though her fiance, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hasn’t pressed her to watch his games.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Peyton Manning predicts how Aaron Rodgers drama will come to an end

The future is unclear for where Aaron Rodgers will play, but Peyton Manning knows one thing: it’s probably not going to be in Denver. Day ??? of the Rodgers/Packers beef and we are an inch closer to an outcome than where we were when this all popped off. Which is a bit alarming since he’s pretty much been living his best life and probably has Green Bay on DND.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers under fire again for allegedly throwing teammates under the bus

The entire drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won’t die down anytime soon. And we’re all for it. Right?. Rodgers may have inadvertently brought himself another wild controversy after his recent comment on the release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow. The star quarterback called Kumerow the Packers’ second-best WR. In an interview with ESPN, Rodgers voiced out his absolute disgust.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry goes to bat for his QB, Ryan Tannehill

A quarterback’s best friend is a solid running game. We’ve all heard that since we were playing in the Pop Warner, Youth Football, and elementary school leagues, and if that simple theory still holds some credence, as most of us believe it does, there isn’t a quarterback on Planet Earth that has a better friend than Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Roger Goodell Sends Clear Message On Fans Attending Games

The 2020 NFL season yielded a mixed bag of stadium capacities around the league. Depending on local regulations and team preferences, some organizations operated under limited capacity and others welcomed no fans at all. This coming season, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expects to have a more uniform structure. During a...
NFLnewsbrig.com

3 Teams that should consider trading for Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is a former Super Bowl MVP but is currently third on the team’s depth chart. Andy Dalton is the incumbent starter until rookie Justin Fields is ready to take over. Foles has a cap hit of $6.66 million in 2021, which is steep for a third-string quarterback. There are several teams in the league that could benefit from having Nick Foles as a backup, but who would be willing to trade for him with such a big salary?

Comments / 0

Community Policy