USC WR Drake London Talks Mike Evans, NIL Rules, Favorite NFL QBs in B/R AMA

Evans looked leaner at June minicamp, according to Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site. Evans has always been one of the league's largest wideouts, typically listed with his combine measurement of 6-foot-5, 231 pounds. He might be a bit lighter this summer, but he'll still have the size advantage over every defensive back he faces. The soon-to-be 28-year-old finished last season with a career high for touchdowns (13) and a career low for targets (106), ultimately reaching 1,000 yards (just barely) for a seventh straight year. Tampa Bay's offense looks much the same as last season, featuring Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown at wide receiver, while O.J. Howard returns from an Achilles tear to join Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate at tight end.