Ice Cream Chillin’ August

Salt & Straw is a homegrown Portland ice cream shop and it’s still one of Portland’s favorite ice cream slingers. Their locations in Lake Oswego, Division St., NW 23rd, and Alberta are constantly coming up with distinct Portland-specific flavors (for vegans and non-vegans alike): Cold Brew Coffee Cashew Praline ice cream, Pear & Blue Cheese ice cream, Strawberry & Coconut Water Sherbet (v), and more. They also offer nationwide tasties, such as Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero, Besharam’s Yogurt Lassi w/ Raspberries, World-Foraged Berry Slab Pie, and Birthday Cakes and Blackberries. And Pints. For die-hard ice cream fans, they have a Pint Club Subscription – a perfect gift for someone looking to chill on their special day or through the holidays.
