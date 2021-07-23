Ice Cream Chillin’ August

One of the things I look forward to every winter -- as Christmas nears -- is the special flavors of ice cream only available around the holidays. As a child, I fondly remember going to visit my grandparents' home and being served Peppermint Stick ice cream. It was a favorite then, and as an adult, not only it is a favorite, but it also brings back all those great memories of a time when things were so much simpler.

HUDSONVILLE, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO