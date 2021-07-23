Clayton Street Makeover Begins Another Building Surge In Construction-Weary Creek

Mortenson and DeAngelis Diamond have teamed up to build a new $96 million distribution center for Uline, North America’s leading distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial supplies. With more than 8,000 employees, Uline is headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and has distribution centers in Chicago, Minneapolis, Allentown, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle, as well as Mexico and Canada. The new regional distribution center in Collier County will consist of a 937,000-square-foot, 40-foot clear height, cross-docked precast panel with a structural steel framework warehouse. The project will also include a single-story office complex on the southeast end of the warehouse building. The Uline facility is being built near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex east of Collier Boulevard and north of Interstate 75’s Alligator Alley. Construction began in July and is expected to be completed by early 2023. For more information on Uline, click here.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO