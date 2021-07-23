CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Clayton Street Makeover Begins Another Building Surge In Construction-Weary Creek

By Mark Smiley
glendalecherrycreek.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleThis Month Broe To Begin Construction Of Phased $35 Million Street Conversion By Bulldozing Buildings At 2nd Ave. And Clayton. Broe Real Estate Group — which owns the bulk of the east side of Clayton St. in Cherry Creek North — is restarting the pandemic-paused transformation of the north-south street this...

glendalecherrycreek.com

