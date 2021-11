Two of three vehicles involved in a rear-end collision at the intersection of Newburg and Fogelsonger roads in Shippensburg Township at 4 p.m. last Thursday are pictured on the scene. All patients were observed by EMS on scene, three were patient refusals. One person suffered minor injuries in the crash. Pennsylvania State Police of Carlisle were on the scene investigating, along with emergency personnel from the Vigilant Hose Co., West End Fire & Rescue Co., Shippensburg Area EMS and Fire Police.

NEWBURG, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO