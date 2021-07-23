Area Pastor & Friends Embarking on 350-Mile Bike Journey to Raise Money for Ministry

Rev. Ayla Samson, pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Lombard, and the congregation are wrapping up the final days of selling pumpkins at their pumpkin patch, located on church grounds at 815 S. Finley Road. Pumpkins of all sizes are available for sale daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 3. The pumpkins are priced anywhere from $2 to $15. Proceeds from the sales are used to fund church ministries that care for refugees and the needy in Lombard and surrounding communities. Samson said the non-GMO pumpkins are grown in New Mexico. She said the church started out with 365 pumpkins when the pumpkin patch opened Oct. 3, and sales have been brisk since then. Out at the pumpkin patch on Sunday were, from left to right, Pastor Samson and congregation members Tom Soliday and Ken Gentile of Lombard.

LOMBARD, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO