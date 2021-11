LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — A covered bridge in the Vermont town of Lyndon has been hit and damaged again by a vehicle that was too large to pass through the structure. A van being carried on a flat-bed trailer hit the roof structure boards of the Millers Bridge on Monday afternoon, the Caledonian Record reported. Three boards broke off and fell to the ground. The driver immediately stopped and backed the truck out of the bridge before causing more damage, the newspaper reported.

VERMONT STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO