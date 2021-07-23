Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. State Lawmaker From Delaware County Charged With Theft After Years-Long Investigation

By Staff, Spotlight PA
explorejeffersonpa.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — A Delaware County state lawmaker has been charged with theft and other crimes following a years-long investigation into allegations that she misused campaign and taxpayer funds when seeking reimbursement for expenses. (Photo caption: Rep. Margo Davidson. Photo Credit: Alejandro A. Alvarez/Philadelphia Inquirer) Byline: Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight...

www.explorejeffersonpa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Upper Darby, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
City
Darby, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margo Davidson
Person
Bryan Cutler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Spotlight Pa#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Democrat#House#Republican#D#R
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Third D.C. officer who responded to Capitol riot dies by suicide

A Washington, D.C., police officer who responded to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police said Monday. "Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "Officer Hashida joined MPD in May 2003. We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy