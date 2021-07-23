Pa. State Lawmaker From Delaware County Charged With Theft After Years-Long Investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Delaware County state lawmaker has been charged with theft and other crimes following a years-long investigation into allegations that she misused campaign and taxpayer funds when seeking reimbursement for expenses. (Photo caption: Rep. Margo Davidson. Photo Credit: Alejandro A. Alvarez/Philadelphia Inquirer) Byline: Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight...www.explorejeffersonpa.com
Comments / 0