Kanye West “DONDA” Still Not Out Despite Todays Release Date

Kanye West’s new song “No Child Left Behind” is the soundtrack to a new Beats ad featuring athlete Sha’Carri Richardson, the fastest woman in America and sixth fastest woman of all time. Per Pitchfork, the song will appear on West’s forthcoming record Donda, which was set to arrive this time last year but never materialised. All signs point to the record dropping this Friday: an album listening event is scheduled for Thursday night at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which, per the Beats ad, will be live-streamed on Apple Music from 8pm ET that night. As is often the case with Kanye album rollouts, the genuine possibility of Donda’s release is legitimised by the presence of a streaming partner; until now, the only person who had claimed to have actually heard the record was Revolt TV personality RespectfullyJustin. Watch the Beats ad featuring “No Child Left Behind” above.