Kanye West “DONDA” Still Not Out Despite Todays Release Date
When Kanye West announced that his album DONDA would be released today, Friday, July 23, fans instantly anticipated his new music. Unfortunately, after back-to-back listening parties, numerous praises for the project, and a few last-minute feature additions, DONDA is still incomplete. This is a fact because the album isn’t out yet, despite the reported release date. West has yet to address why DONDA failed to drop at midnight.thesource.com
