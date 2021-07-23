Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kanye West “DONDA” Still Not Out Despite Todays Release Date

By Kim SoMajor
thesource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Kanye West announced that his album DONDA would be released today, Friday, July 23, fans instantly anticipated his new music. Unfortunately, after back-to-back listening parties, numerous praises for the project, and a few last-minute feature additions, DONDA is still incomplete. This is a fact because the album isn’t out yet, despite the reported release date. West has yet to address why DONDA failed to drop at midnight.

thesource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jesus
Person
Kanye
Person
Moses
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#Atlanta#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Throne Hova#Fbgwayno#Soundcloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Kim K. joins Kanye West for mass unveiling of album 'Donda'

(Reuters) - Kim Kardashian joined her estranged husband Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena. Kardashian, who in February filed for divorce from West, was pictured with their four young children at the packed 71,000 capacity Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta. The musician did not sing but hosted the huge party on Thursday to listen to tracks from “Donda,” named after his mother who died in 2007.
MusicNME

On the scene at Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ playback in Atlanta: “It feels cathartic”

Few names cause as much hype as Kanye West‘s – he knows it. So when West announced a surprise listening event at Atlanta, Georgia’s Mercedes-Benz stadium for his yet-unreleased 10th album ‘DONDA’, the internet had a fit and he sold out the 42,000-capacity – 71,000 in normal times – venue (and his similarly internet-breaking estranged wife Kim Kardashian was reportedly in the audience too, despite since-discredited rumours that the record sees him describe their marital home as a prison).
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

No Big Deal, Just Kim Kardashian In A Red Bodysuit At Kanye West’s Donda Listening Party

Kim Kardashian knows how to make a big statement, particularly in her fashion choices. Whether it be a gravity-defying dress or a Dolly Parton-inspired, existential bikini pic, the reality star gets folks talking. And talk people did after newly minted pics came out of Kardashian in a red bodysuit at her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West’s Donda album listening party.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Kanye West Debuts ‘DONDA’ to Sold-Out Atlanta Stadium

Kanye West premiered his new album DONDA to a sold-out crowd in his hometown of Atlanta on Thursday night, ahead of the album’s official Friday release. Apple Music livestreamed the event through its platform. West first teased information about his new music in a TV spot that premiered during Game...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Kim Kardashian and kids attend Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album release

Kim and Kanye may not be a couple anymore but are still wildly supportive of each other. The SKIMS founder, 40, along with all four of her kids with West — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — joined in the festivities at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a listening event celebrating West’s eagerly anticipated “Donda” album, reports TMZ.
Atlanta, GAthesource.com

Jermaine Dupri Defends Kanye Pushing ‘Donda’ Release Date Back

Since Justin Laboy’s initial tweets announcing the release of Kanye West’s 10th studio album “Donda,” fans of West have been greatly anticipating the album’s release. In 2 days, Ye sold out the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, for the albums listening event, which also broke Apple Music streaming records....
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’: Everything We Know About New Album

When Kanye announced the release of his long-awaited tenth studio album Donda last week, it wasn’t hard for fans to feel a hint of disbelief. Kanye is known to delay and push projects back ad-infinitum, so hearing any new music seemed like an unlikely occasion. Yet, last Thursday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kanye premiered what appears to be his new album, complete with features from Lil Baby, Pusha T, Don Toliver, and more. But instead of a straightforward release that Friday, last-minute changes appear to have delayed the final product.  Over the weekend, reports popped up suggesting that...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Kim Kardashian Flew To Kanye’s Album Listening Party

Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance to support her ex, Kanye West, at his album listening event. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flew to Atlanta on Thursday (July 22nd) where West’s tenth studio album, DONDA, premiered during a sold out gathering at Mercedes Benz Stadium. An insider shared...
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Kanye West announces another Donda listening party

Kanye West has announced that he is holding another listening event for his new album ‘Donda’. The 44-year-old rapper will give fans the chance to hear his latest record at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 5, the day before ‘Donda’ is set to be released. Kanye had premiered...
MusicVulture

Kanye West Confirms Donda Release Date With Beats Ad Starring Sha’Carri Richardson

Kanye West has confirmed the release date of his latest album, Donda, the way God intended: via an ad for Beats by Dre headphones. Donda is set to drop this Friday, one day after the upcoming livestreamed album-listening event in Atlanta on July 22. The ad, which stars track star Sha’Carri Richardson as she runs 100 meters in slow motion, debuted during game six of the NBA finals. Scored and edited by West himself, it features gospel-inflected Donda track “No Child Left Behind,” a song whose title calls to mind a certain moment in television history. Donda is named after West’s late mother, who died in 2007. The album, which reportedly features Lil Baby, Pusha T, Travis Scott, and Baby Keem, is West’s first full-length project since 2019’s Jesus Is King.
MusicThe FADER

Kanye West shares snippet of new song, confirms Donda is out Friday

Kanye West’s new song “No Child Left Behind” is the soundtrack to a new Beats ad featuring athlete Sha’Carri Richardson, the fastest woman in America and sixth fastest woman of all time. Per Pitchfork, the song will appear on West’s forthcoming record Donda, which was set to arrive this time last year but never materialised. All signs point to the record dropping this Friday: an album listening event is scheduled for Thursday night at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which, per the Beats ad, will be live-streamed on Apple Music from 8pm ET that night. As is often the case with Kanye album rollouts, the genuine possibility of Donda’s release is legitimised by the presence of a streaming partner; until now, the only person who had claimed to have actually heard the record was Revolt TV personality RespectfullyJustin. Watch the Beats ad featuring “No Child Left Behind” above.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Kanye West shares ‘Donda’ release date, teases new Gesaffelstein-produced single

Fans of Kanye West spent much of last summer counting down until when he would release Donda, yet no album arrived. Unsurprised, fans considered Donda to be yet another one of West’s projects that may never see the light of the day, and thus moved on. The 10th studio album from West was soon forgotten news as other life events took priority—that is, until Justin LaBoy broke the news on Twitter that not only was Donda finished, it was primed to drop on July 23.

Comments / 0

Community Policy