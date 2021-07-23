ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Area Woman Busted for Possession of Large Quantity of Methamphetamine

By Aly Delp
explorejeffersonpa.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Felony drug charges have been filed against a Falls Creek woman who was reportedly caught in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine. Court documents indicate the DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Christina Ruth Shaffer. According to a criminal complaint, around...

www.explorejeffersonpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
moodycountyenterprise.com

Three face charges in large meth bust

A gas drive-off in Egan could cost a Sioux Falls woman and two others far more than they ever imagined. Roberta Torres was found on the floor of Royal River Casino and Hotel shortly after she allegedly took off from BlueJays Bar & C-Store a week ago Sunday night. Torres...
FLANDREAU, SD
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Busted Selling Meth in Pine Creek Township

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Felony drug charges have been filed against an area man who allegedly sold meth to a confidential informant in Pine Creek Township late last year. Court documents indicate the Jefferson County District Attorney filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Harry Eugene Dunlap, of Curwensville. According...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Sentinel-Echo

Two arrests net quantity of drugs

Two arrests on Tuesday netted a quantity of illicit drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, Xanax, Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. According to the Laurel Sheriff's Office press release, the two drug investigations were related and occurred at two separate locations as part of an investigation launched when deputies stopped a black BMW X5 driven by 26-year-old Anthony Gerald of Barry Court in Richmond, Ky., on the Rockcastle River Forestry Road, 10 miles north of London. That investigation resulted in the discovery of 1.5 pounds of meth, 70 grams of heroin, Xanax bars, Fentanyl, cocaine, and cash.
RICHMOND, KY
WJTV.com

Hattiesburg woman arrested for possession of 14lbs of marijuana

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman after they said she was in possession of 14 pounds of marijuana, $8,030 in cash and two handguns. Police said Chiquita Davis, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Thursday, November 11 on Barkley Road. She has been charged with one count of trafficking, two enhancements of a firearm and sale within proximity of a school/church.
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Marijuana#Drug Test#State Police#State Parole#Eyt Media Group Inc
houmatimes.com

Convicted Felon Found In Possession Of Drugs And Weapon On Traffic Stop

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Thibodaux Police Officers observed a 2007 Blue Toyota Scion to have an equipment violation on the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Canal Bouleavrd and Jackson Street, at which time the driver was identified as Sanchez Williams who had two active 17th JDC arrest warrants.
THIBODAUX, LA
Shore News Network

Mexican National Charged with Possessing Firearms, Methamphetamine in Checked Luggage at MSP Airport

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a Mexican national after TSA agents at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport found firearms and methamphetamine in his luggage, announced Acting United States Attorney W. Anders Folk. According to court documents, on October 29, 2021, Kevin Alan Aguilar-Moreno, 20,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WISH-TV

Man charged with dealing large quantities of meth in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A 42-year-old man has been charged with dealing methamphetamine in Columbus, Indiana, according to the Columbus Police Department. The department said the investigation into the drug activity of Roberto Jimenez Jr., who had previously been deported, began in early August 2021. In the early stages of the investigation, authorities were able to determine that Jimenez was having large quantities of illegal narcotics shipped into Columbus from other locations in the United States.
COLUMBUS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas woman jailed for drug possession

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged drug violations. On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Julia A. Holt of Atchison, in the 1600 block Main Street for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (pharmaceutical) and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She remains...
KANSAS STATE
Popculture

DeBarge Member Busted for Meth Possession, Police Say

Chico DeBarge, a member of the DeBarge band during its final years, was arrested for drug possession earlier this month and had his motorhome impounded. Police reportedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside DeBarge's motorhome, sources told TMZ. The "Talk to Me" singer has struggled with addiction in recent years, and this was his second drug possession arrest of 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A report of a disturbance on Kenwood Drive in Hopkinsville led to drug and assault charges for a Hopkinsville woman Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Destinee Perez hit and scratched her husband in the head during an altercation. As police were investigating the assault Perez was reportedly found to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kjluradio.com

Cash & methamphetamine seized during drug bust near downtown Fulton

Callaway County deputies arrest one person near downtown Fulton in possession of methamphetamine and hundreds of dollars of cash. The bust happened early Friday morning with assistance from the Fulton Police Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force. The sheriff says names and charges will be released later.
FULTON, MO
L'Observateur

Mexican citizen sentenced or transporting 10 lbs of Methamphetamine and illegal possession of firearm

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that MARTIN ALAMEDA-PINEDA, age 37, of Mexico, was sentenced on November 3, 2021 to 180 months in prison for transporting a large amount of methamphetamine into the Eastern District of Louisiana from Texas, while armed with a firearm. ALAMEDA-PINEDA was also sentenced to five (5) years of supervised release following imprisonment and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. Earlier this year ALAMEDA-PINEDA pled guilty as charged to a three-count indictment that was pending against him. He was charged in Count 1 with possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)A); Count 2 with possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c); and charged in Count 3 with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(5)(A).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Denver

Investigators Bust 7 Suspects For Drugs, Guns In Rifle, Garfield County Area

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT), in partnership with numerous law enforcement agencies, made a number of arrests recently in connection to a drug trafficking organization in the City of Rifle and the greater Garfield County area. According to the TRIDENT press release, TRIDENT and the DEA began an investigation earlier this year, identifying suspects believed to be involved with the transporting and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Investigators seized approximately 8.43 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 13,846 fentanyl pills, 3,814 Xanax bars, almost three-quarters of a pound of cocaine, 73.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 5.69 pounds...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman and charged her with being a felon in possession of a firearm on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 7:00 a.m. a deputy noticed that the plate on a vehicle did not come back to being registered to it in the 500 block of South Main Street in Riddle. A woman came out of a location and said the vehicle was hers. The report said the suspect had a story about buying it from a man in Salem. While digging around in the pickup, the deputy noticed the woman place a pistol in her purse that had been in the vehicle. The 44-year old woman is not legally allowed to possess firearms.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
thebestmix1055.com

Police cite woman for possessing marijuana pipe

Carrie-Lynn A. Smith, 39, of Fremont was cited at about 9:05 Sunday night on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia. Smith was found in possession of a marijuana pipe in the 700 block of north Broad Street.
FREMONT, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy