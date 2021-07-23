Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chris Broussard discusses Giannis, Damian Lillard’s future in Portland, Lakers’ hunt for veteran point guard I THE HERD

By FOX Sports
lakers365.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd for a game of Buy, Sell, Hold on the latest NBA offseason news, including Damian Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers and whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the league. Broussard also discusses the Los Angeles Lakers' free agency plans and whether they can successfully land a veteran point guard.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Chris Broussard
Person
Damian Lillard
Person
Colin Cowherd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Reggie Miller explains why Lakers should ‘absolutely not’ trade Anthony Davis for Damian Lillard

NBA legend Reggie Miller recently explained why he doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers should trade superstar Anthony Davis for fellow superstar Damian Lillard. “Absolutely not,” Miller said when asked if he would trade Davis for Lillard. “As much as I love Damian Lillard, Lillard has to have the ball in his hands to be successful. It’s what’s made him great. A great isolation, one-on-one, high pick-and-roll player. For LeBron [James], what he’s done throughout his career, needs the ball to be successful. I don’t think they would play well off of one another. I just don’t. And I think that’s why Anthony Davis is a perfect complement, if he can stay healthy, to LeBron.”
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers veteran recruits Dwight Howard to return

Jared Dudley has played very sparingly for the Los Angeles Lakers over the past two seasons, but the veteran forward is still working hard for the team on the recruiting trail. The Lakers could use help at the center position this offseason, and Dudley believes Dwight Howard can provide it....
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl?

UNDOUBTEDLY, Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA. Despite a resume that includes nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs and a regular-season MVP, Westbrook has never won an NBA Championship, but that may change this upcoming season. Who...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Wants To Show Kevin Durant That He Can Win With Russell Westbrook: "He Will Regret Letting Russ Be His Point Guard. Too Ball-Dominant"

Russell Westbrook is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last night, the Lakers executed a trade with the Washington Wizards that sent a bunch of their players like Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Montrezl Harrell, along with their 2021 Draft pick to Washington. Westbrook will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form a big three in LA as they go back in the hunt for an NBA Championship.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Spurs open to sending DeMar DeRozan to Lakers in sign-and-trade?

DeMar DeRozan has openly said that he would love to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the only way for that to happen would be by way of a sign-and-trade. While there has been skepticism that the San Antonio Spurs would be open to making a deal with their Western Conference rival, it is apparently not out of the question.

Comments / 0

Community Policy