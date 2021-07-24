Cancel
Lil Nas X Teams Up With The Bail Project to Help End Cash Bail With 'Bail X Fund'

By Stephen Daw
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of "Industry Baby," Lil Nas X isn't just doing time in "Montero State Prison" — he's doing his part to help get others out. Alongside the release of his new single and video, which depicts the rapper springing himself from a fictional jail, Lil Nas X announced his new collaboration with The Bail Project. Titled the "Bail X Fund," the new initiative sees the rapper raising money to help pay cash bail to those who can't afford it, and aims to help The Bail Project's goal of bringing an end to the cash bail system in the United States.

