Lil Nas X Teams Up With The Bail Project to Help End Cash Bail With 'Bail X Fund'

The video release for musician Lil Nas X’s new song “Industry Baby" included something not usually seen on celebrity music videos on YouTube...a donation banner. The new video, which features Lil Nas X playing multiple characters and being sentenced to jail in connection with a Nike lawsuit, not only serves as artistic commentary on the judicial system, it also offers fans a chance to donate to The Bail Project, a nonprofit organization that pays bail for people in need, and works to end the cash bail system entirely. The gesture raised more than $21,000 in the first few hours of the video’s release and over $40,000 in its first forty-eight hours online with the number continuing to rise as the video gains traction.