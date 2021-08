After a protracted run of Malaa reworks for DJ Snake and a shared appearance on an all-out Pardon My French cut on the latter’s Carte Blanche in 2019, the Parisian accomplices have now sanctioned an original that joins their two names in the same fashion as their mini-tour’s six-city poster of dates. Undoubtedly, there were suspicions that the unidentified music attached to DJ Snake and Malaa’s tour announce—now known as “Ring The Alarm”—was their long-awaited collaboration, especially after their trifecta of Secret Room stints throughout the past year. These suppositions were confirmed when DJ Snake greeted an unsuspected Ukrainian audience with “Ring The Alarm” earlier this July, and the Frenchmen got the opportunity to fire it off together on their first back-to-back stop in their hometown just two weeks later.