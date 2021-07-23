Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dandridge, TN

Larry Randall ‘SeaDog - Mailman’ Caughron

Newport Plain Talk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Randall Caughron, age 69 of Dandridge, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. Larry was preceded in death by his father, L.C. Caughron and mother, Agnes Caughron. He is survived by his children, Jason Caughron (Shannon), Randall Caughron (Megan), love of his life and mother of his children, Freda Caughron, grandchildren, Ashley Caughron (Brandon Sweeten), Myka Gregg, Camren Caughron, Olivia Caughron, Alyssa Caughron, Camille Caughron, great grandchildren, Cade Sweeten, Aizley Sweeten, siblings, Chyanne Prouty-Fedoronko (John), Regina Howard (David), Kevin Caughron (Tammy), travel buddy and very dear friend, Mississippi Joe Lindsey, his Aunt Claudine Green, several nieces and nephews, English Mountain family and friends Larry retired with 25+ years from the Sevier County Post Office where he ran Route 8. Larry enjoyed traveling and made friends in every state he traveled through.

www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dandridge, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Dandridge, TN
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seadog Mailman#Caughron#Restore Life Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

CNN — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in “Breaking Bad” and “The Lone Ranger,” has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael’s announcement added that Grant was the “hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy