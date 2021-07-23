Larry Randall ‘SeaDog - Mailman’ Caughron

Larry Randall Caughron, age 69 of Dandridge, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. Larry was preceded in death by his father, L.C. Caughron and mother, Agnes Caughron. He is survived by his children, Jason Caughron (Shannon), Randall Caughron (Megan), love of his life and mother of his children, Freda Caughron, grandchildren, Ashley Caughron (Brandon Sweeten), Myka Gregg, Camren Caughron, Olivia Caughron, Alyssa Caughron, Camille Caughron, great grandchildren, Cade Sweeten, Aizley Sweeten, siblings, Chyanne Prouty-Fedoronko (John), Regina Howard (David), Kevin Caughron (Tammy), travel buddy and very dear friend, Mississippi Joe Lindsey, his Aunt Claudine Green, several nieces and nephews, English Mountain family and friends Larry retired with 25+ years from the Sevier County Post Office where he ran Route 8. Larry enjoyed traveling and made friends in every state he traveled through.