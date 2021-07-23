Cancel
These stuffed peppers are hearty enough for an entire meal

By Brenda Stanley
Idaho State Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing peppers in your garden this year? Even if you’re not, my stuffed peppers are a good reason to find some. I love the variety of colors you can find with bell peppers. Did you know that green bell peppers are simply unripe red bell peppers? I also learned that paprika is what happens when you dry the red bell peppers. No wonder I love them all. These stuffed peppers are a delicious and hearty dish that is easy to make. And while bell peppers are exceptionally mild, I like to spice up my filling with hot Italian sausage. The rice and sauce give this dish a homey flavor and, when topped with a generous amount of cheese, each of these stuffed peppers is an entire meal.

