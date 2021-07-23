Missouri, Florida, Texas account for 40% of all COVID-19 cases this week

In the most sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccination push yet, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that federal employees must either get vaccinated or submit to frequent COVID-19 tests and other measures. There were more than 57,000 federal employees in Missouri as of June, and even more could be affected by the new requirement with the inclusion of contractors. Biden also nudged states to offer $100 incentives for each new vaccine recipient, using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. The idea comes about as about 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated and many states are looking for ways to incentivize vaccination. As the pandemic drags on and a new school term approaches, educational institutions are starting to reveal plans for reducing the spread of the virus. Students and employees in the University of Missouri System learned Thursday that masks would once again be required of them in most indoor settings, regardless of whether they are vaccinated. In energy news, the largest natural gas utility in the state is stirring up concerns about a different kind of crisis. Spire is arguing that its 65-mile STL Pipeline, currently under scrutiny by federal regulators, is essential to the well-being of St. Louis residents in the winter months. Without the pipeline, the utility argues, the city risks widespread losses of service similar to those seen in places like Texas this winter.