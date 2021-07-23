Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Missouri, Florida, Texas account for 40% of all COVID-19 cases this week

By Laura Olson - Missouri Independent
missouribusinessalert.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Amid a rise in infections and hospitalizations from the surging delta variant of COVID-19, the Biden administration is boosting money and other assistance to the hardest-hit areas of the country. This week, just three states with lower vaccination rates — Missouri, Florida and Texas — accounted for 40...

www.missouribusinessalert.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
City
Washington, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Louisiana, MO
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Nevada, MO
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Florida Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Florida Government
City
Florida, MO
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Health
State
North Carolina State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Texas Government
City
Nevada, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#The White House#Hhs#Cdc#The Missouri Independent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Health
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Florida Stateusf.edu

Florida Reports Another 17,589 COVID-19 Cases

As the delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to sweep across the state and nation, Florida on Wednesday reported 17,589 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths, data released Thursday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Florida was responsible for about one in five new COVID-19...
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Federal workers face new vaccination rules; Spire fights pipeline closure

In the most sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccination push yet, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that federal employees must either get vaccinated or submit to frequent COVID-19 tests and other measures. There were more than 57,000 federal employees in Missouri as of June, and even more could be affected by the new requirement with the inclusion of contractors. Biden also nudged states to offer $100 incentives for each new vaccine recipient, using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. The idea comes about as about 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated and many states are looking for ways to incentivize vaccination. As the pandemic drags on and a new school term approaches, educational institutions are starting to reveal plans for reducing the spread of the virus. Students and employees in the University of Missouri System learned Thursday that masks would once again be required of them in most indoor settings, regardless of whether they are vaccinated. In energy news, the largest natural gas utility in the state is stirring up concerns about a different kind of crisis. Spire is arguing that its 65-mile STL Pipeline, currently under scrutiny by federal regulators, is essential to the well-being of St. Louis residents in the winter months. Without the pipeline, the utility argues, the city risks widespread losses of service similar to those seen in places like Texas this winter.
Florida Statecapradio.org

Florida Now Leads The Nation In New COVID-19 Cases

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Dr. Peggy Duggan, chief medical officer at Tampa General Hospital, about the increase in patients. CDC data indicates one-in-five new infections is happening in Florida. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source...
Missouri Statekbia.org

Missouri Reports 1,771 Newly Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Saturday

The summer surge in COVID-19 cases continued Saturday in Missouri, with the state health department reporting 1,771 newly confirmed cases. Data also showed another uptick in hospitalizations. The state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,424 people hospitalized across the state, up 67 from the previous day. The number of patients in intensive care units rose by 15 to 440. All told, the state has reported 543,694 confirmed cases of the virus, and 9,474 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

COVID-19 in Oklahoma tracker: Daily updates on new cases, deaths, vaccines for August 2021

As Oklahomans continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19, you can stay up to date on the latest coronavirus-related news and information here. The Oklahoma State Department of Health no longer updates data on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations or deaths on weekends. On Friday, the Health Department reported 1,777 new COVID-19 cases. The state's cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases during the pandemic stands at 480,635, to date.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Arkansas to resume pandemic unemployment benefits

A judge has ordered Arkansas to resume federal pandemic unemployment benefits a month after the state stopped providing the extra relief. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday, ordering the state to resume its participation if the government will “agree to permit the State to do so.”
Mississippi StateNew Haven Register

Mississippi governor says CDC mask guidance is 'foolish'

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — Cases of COVID-19 are surging in Mississippi, but Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said at a political gathering Thursday that a federal recommendation for people to wear masks indoors is “foolish" and “harmful.”. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course on some of its guidelines...

Comments / 6

Community Policy