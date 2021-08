(Update: Reinhart was indeed traded to the Florida Panthers for goalie Devon Levi and a 1st round pick) Friday night provided a little bit of everything for the Buffalo Sabres faithful: trades, draft picks and intrigue. The Sabres selected the most obvious choice available to them in the draft, Owen Power, at first overall last night. The most surprising turn in terms of asset movement revolved around Rasmus Ristolainen and his departure to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for the 13th overall selection, a 2022 2nd round pick and defenseman Robert Hägg. That deal was followed post-draft by speculation that Sam Reinhart had been traded to Florida although nothing has to fruition on that (yet).