Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

DAVID LEE ROTH Shares 'Global Storming' Artwork

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince April 2020, VAN HALEN singer David Lee Roth has spent much of his time creating COVID-themed drawings — he calls them comics — and then sharing the finished works on his social media channels. His latest work, which he calls "Global Storming", can be found below. According to a...

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Covid#New York Times#Adobe Photoshop#The Van Halen News Desk#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Japan
News Break
Arts
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Music1029thebuzz.com

Sammy Hagar Says David Lee Roth Welcome To Jam ‘Any Time, Anyplace, Anywhere’

Sammy Hagar is open to anybody and everybody sitting in with him during his upcoming fall residency in Las Vegas with the Circle. Hagar's “Sin City” run kicks off October 29th to 30th and continues on November 5th and 6th at the Strat Ballroom. Hagar, who is basing the shows on his annual birthday bash at Cabo Wabo, told Ultimate Classic Rock, “Yeah, you call it a residency. To me you’re saying, I’m making this my residence. This is my house. This is my home. So what’s going to happen when somebody comes in your home? You’re not going to put on a show for them. You’re going to throw a party, y'know?”
Musicvhnd.com

SPIN Revisits 1986 Interview With David Lee Roth

The summer of 1986 was quite an interesting time for Van Halen fans wasn’t it? It was hard not to come across something on the TV, radio or on a local newsstand with something related to either the band’s new lineup with Sammy Hagar or the now solo David Lee Roth.
Musicvhnd.com

Van Halen Author Greg Renoff Interview At Sunset Sound Recorders

Author/Van Halen historian Greg Renoff sat down for in-depth interview at the site of Van Halen’s classic early recordings – Sunset Sound Recorders in Hollywood. Renoff, the author of Van Halen Rising: How A Southern California Backyard Party Band Saved Heavy Metal and Ted Templeman: A Platinum Producer’s Life in Music, had plenty of stories to tell regarding Van Halen’s ascent to stardom in the mid to late 70s and Ted Templeman, the man who produced the band’s first six albums. He was joined by the host of the Sunset Sound Recorders YouTube channel Drew Dempsey and studio owner Paul Camarata.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Did Van Halen Almost Finish a David Lee Roth Reunion LP in 2000?

How close did Van Halen come to completing a new studio album with David Lee Roth in 2000? Depends on whom and when you ask. Roth and longtime Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony have both gone on record about the recording sessions, which took place 15 years after the singer's initial departure from the band and more than a decade before the release of 2012's Roth-fronted A Different Kind of Truth.
Nashville, TNvhnd.com

Van Halen Stories: ‘Nashville Eruption’ November 9th, 1978

Every fan has their story to tell. We know you’ve got yours. We certainly have ours. It’s the story of the very first time you witnessed Van Halen perform live. The YouTube channel Final Resonance TV has recently launched a series titled “Van Halen Stories”. For the debut episode guest Mike Simmons of Blackbird Rentals in Nashville, Tennessee recalled his first-ever Van Halen concert. It was on November 9th, 1978 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Van Halen was supposed to open for Black Sabbath that night but Black Sabbath never showed up due to the fact that Ozzy Osbourne went missing! Osbourne partied a little too hard with David Lee Roth the night before and returned to the wrong hotel. You can read all about that crazy story via VHND‘s 2018 article HERE. Long story short, Black Sabbath cancelled but Van Halen played anyway and as far as Simmons was concerned, that was just fine with him. He had just witnessed a performance that was simply impossible to follow.
DesignVanity Fair

The Rise and Rise of NFT Artworks

If the pandemic has been good for anything at all, it’s the fuelling of online shopping, interaction and creativity. Case in point: the recent prominence of artists (and their less-obvious collaborators) pushing non-fungible tokens, or NFTs—digital collector cards that accompany an artwork, providing bonus material. An idiosyncratic Easter Egg, if you will.
MusicSpin

SPIN Presents Lipps Service With Guests Mick Fleetwood and Anthony Bozza

On this week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps caught up with Fleetwood Mac’s namesake/drummer Mick Fleetwood and author Anthony Bozza. In their conversation, the trio discussed Fleetwood’s lengthy career, beginning as a child in England to becoming the drummer of one of the biggest bands in rock history, and how Bozza ended up co-writing Fleetwood’s autobiography. Additionally they spoke in length about original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green, as well as the tribute concert and documentary that were issued prior to his death last year. And yes, they also spoke about the classic era Mac, Rumours, Fleetwood’s relationship with Lindsay Buckingham and what the future of the band looks like in 2021. Lest we forget the infamous “Dreams” TikTok craze that captured hearts and minds last September.
Moviesoutsider.com

‘Jeopardy!: Alex Trebek Revealed the Two Actors He’d Like to Portray Him in a Movie

Late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek was no stranger to having actors portray him on screen. The only catch was the depictions were generally done for the sake of comedy. For example, “Saturday Night Live” set the likes of Will Ferrell to the task. But if someone ever made a serious movie about Alex Trebek or one related to the show, who did he want to play him?
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
Musicnickiswift.com

How Many Songs Did Paul McCartney And John Lennon Write Together?

Paul McCartney and John Lennon may have shared bowl cuts during their early Beatles days, but the pair were like apples and oranges in real life. Their interests and personalities often clashed due to differing upbringings — family-man McCartney liked to "charm" the press whereas Lennon (once a shoplifter) often "insult[ed] reporters," per The Atlantic. Their differences also extended to their musical abilities with McCartney said to be "meticulous and organized" whereas Lennon was most creative "in chaos." But while they had contrasting ideas, Lennon's first wife Cynthia Lennon suggested they were like yin and yang when she said, "John needed Paul's attention to detail and persistence. Paul needed John's anarchic, lateral thinking."
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...

Comments / 1

Community Policy