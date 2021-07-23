DAVID LEE ROTH Shares 'Global Storming' Artwork

Every fan has their story to tell. We know you’ve got yours. We certainly have ours. It’s the story of the very first time you witnessed Van Halen perform live. The YouTube channel Final Resonance TV has recently launched a series titled “Van Halen Stories”. For the debut episode guest Mike Simmons of Blackbird Rentals in Nashville, Tennessee recalled his first-ever Van Halen concert. It was on November 9th, 1978 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Van Halen was supposed to open for Black Sabbath that night but Black Sabbath never showed up due to the fact that Ozzy Osbourne went missing! Osbourne partied a little too hard with David Lee Roth the night before and returned to the wrong hotel. You can read all about that crazy story via VHND‘s 2018 article HERE. Long story short, Black Sabbath cancelled but Van Halen played anyway and as far as Simmons was concerned, that was just fine with him. He had just witnessed a performance that was simply impossible to follow.