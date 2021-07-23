Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings fire OL coach Rick Dennison for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Jeff Risdon
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5nWK_0b66XpYc00

The Minnesota Vikings have seized the NFC North spotlight away from the growing dysfunction in Green Bay. Per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Vikings have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Rick Dennison just before the start of training camp because the veteran coach refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

While NFL players can refuse to get vaccinated without worry about losing their jobs, coaches are not afforded the same protection. Dennison would have been forced to coach without direct in-person contact with either the players or his fellow coaches by not getting the vaccine, per NFL COVID-19 protocols.

The Vikings elevated Phil Rauscher from his assistant OL coach position to take over for Dennison, who has been with the Vikings since the 2019 season. The 63-year-old Dennison was the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos during their Super Bowl-winning season in 2015 and has also been a coordinator for the Texans and Bills.

He is believed to be the first official Tier 1 job casualty of the NFL’s new COVID-19 restrictions.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#American Football#Ol#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfc North#Espn#The Denver Broncos#Texans#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Vikings Paring Ways With OL Coach Rick Dennison, Promoting Assistant Phil Rauscher

The Minnesota Vikings issued the following statement regarding OL coach/run game coordinator Rick Dennison:. “The Vikings continue to hold discussions with offensive line coach Rick Dennison regarding the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols for training camp and preseason games. At this time, coach Dennison does not have an exemption to the vaccination requirements.”
NFLABC News

Minnesota Vikings name Phil Rauscher new O-line coach because of COVID-19 protocols; Rick Dennison still with team

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that Phil Rauscher will replace Rick Dennison as the team's offensive line coach this season. Dennison, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, will remain with the team as a senior offensive adviser. Ben Steele, who was hired earlier this year by Auburn as special teams analyst, will be Minnesota's assistant offensive line coach, filling the role Rauscher held since 2019.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Announce 6th-Round Pick From 2020 Has Retired

Retirement has been a trending topic within the Green Bay Packers‘ organization, primarily because of Aaron Rodgers. This time, a Packers offensive lineman made headlines because of it. Green Bay offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak has decided to retire, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The Packers took a chance on Stepaniak...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Vikings WR Suffered Major Injury During Friday Practice

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines for only unfortunate reasons on Saturday. First, the Vikings suffered a series of setbacks at the quarterback position. Minnesota was down three quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, on Saturday after Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19. That left just former University of Washington star quarterback Jake Browning manning the offense during Saturday’s practice.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers Positioning Themselves to Make Another Addition

This may not be what going “all-in” looks like to some, but it’s clear — and has been for a while — that the Green Bay Packers are all-in on the 2021 season. Despite facing a shrunken salary cap this offseason, for the most part, the Packers were able to keep the 2020 roster together here in 2021. The only major loss in free agency was Corey Linsley–otherwise, just about everyone else is returning.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Seahawks Sign Veteran QB For Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly bringing in a veteran quarterback to help out at training camp. Better yet, he’s plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest. The Seahawks have signed veteran quarterback Sean Mannion, as was first reported by Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. The Oregon State alum is Seattle’s fifth quarterback on the roster.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Stock up, stock down after three training camp practices

Yes, I know the Green Bay Packers are just three practices in and there is ‘still a lotta ballgame left’ in the words of Aaron Nagler, but we are still learning some things about this roster. Plus, there’s plenty to be excited about following Packers beat writers on Twitter for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy