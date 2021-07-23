California State Parks Reminds Visitors to Preserve Historic Sites at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area

FOLSOM, Calif. – California State Parks is urging visitors to Folsom Lake State Recreation Area (SRA) to help protect historic resources by not handling, removing, or destroying artifacts or ruins along the lakebed. Artifacts once belonging to immigrants seeking fortune along the American River are now exposed due to historic low-water levels. These sites and artifacts are protected by both federal and state laws that prohibit disturbing the sites in any way, including removing or relocating artifacts.