The Zoe Report Recaps: Amazon's Making The Cut, Season 2 Episodes 3 & 4, Plus How To Shop The Winning Look
Spoilers for Making the Cut, season 2 ahead! So. Much. Denim. (And tulle. And feathers.) Episodes Three and Four of Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut dropped today, July 23, bringing us a new set of challenges in which the remaining designers prove their potential to helm a global fashion brand. There’s also a stirring pep talk from Jeremy Scott; Tim Gunn deeming an oversized blazer so unsexy that it screams “find me a contraceptive right away”; and lots of looks that’ll inspire you to revamp your wardrobe.www.thezoereport.com
