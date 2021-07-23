Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram Reflects On Leaving – And Sharing – '662'
The Mississippi Delta - it's where the blues was born. Legendary musicians such as B.B. King, Charley Patton and Muddy Waters lived there. Fast-forward decades later. On the scene now is a 22-year-old guitarist and singer Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. And he's clearly soaked up all that history. His first album a couple of years ago blew people away with its maturity. Kingfish's latest comes out today. It's called "662." And that refers to the area code of his hometown, Clarksdale, Miss.www.npr.org
