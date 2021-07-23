Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram Reflects On Leaving – And Sharing – '662'

Got to love August, a time of year when the peaches are at peak ripeness and full of flavor. The time is also ripe for concerts too, with many outdoor and free shows. To kick off this month we have the ever-popular Average White Band, quickly followed by two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers in James Taylor and Jackson Browne. Another classic singer-songwriter performing in August is Gordon Lightfoot. Classic R&B act The Spinners will be performing a free show as part of the Allegheny County Summer Concert Series at South Park. And what would summer be like without some friendly annual visitors—The Dave Matthews Band, they will be playing Pittsburgh once again this summer.